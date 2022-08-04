Read on www.mywabashvalley.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer in Marshall: The Silo
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. Summer celebrations often center around great food and delicious summer beverages and in Marshall, The Silo at Roosters Farm Market serves both and they continue to grow and expand to create more reasons to visit.
MyWabashValley.com
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute native to perform in Comedians For A Cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute native Alex Cunningham will be among those performing this weekend in Comedians For A Cause. The event sponsored by the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors will raise money to help build so-called tiny houses for homeless veterans. For more information on the event click here.
MyWabashValley.com
Local Ball State grad opens art store
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Ball State University graduate with a degree in animation has opened her own art supplies store in Terre Haute. Muse Art is located on Wabash Avenue and is now open to the public. The art supply store will be carrying fine art products such as canvases, different kinds of paints, paint brushes, and more. The owner of the store is taking suggestions from customers by Facebook about what products they would like to see in the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer in Marshall: Night on the National Road
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. Summer celebrations will be in full swing in Marshall on Friday, August 5, 2022. The community will celebrate a nationwide push to recognize first responders and give residents a chance to meet and greet local people who serve their town with Marshall’s Night on the National Road.
MyWabashValley.com
Team of Mercy presents Dog Days of Summer on August 5
Team of Mercy is teaming up with downtown Terre Haute to present Dog Days of Summer, on August 5, 2022, from 6 pm to 10 pm. Leading up to the fun event, community members and their fur babies help to raise funds for Team of Mercy while competing to be this year’s Top Dog! Watch the attached interview for the announcement of this year’s winners and click here to donate to Team of Mercy.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Library’s STRANGER THINGS Tour Scores Big
Friday night’s “First Fridays” Back-to-School Bash in Downtown Danville was not only a major scene along Vermilion between Seminary and North, but also at the Danville Public Library. The Danville Library Foundation had their book sale outside under the tent; and the long line waiting to get into the library for the STRANGER THINGS tour passed right through the tent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mahometdaily.com
After 23 years, Jane Fox to retire from Hill Animal Clinic
Dr. Jane Fox loves her job as the veterinarian at Mahomet’s Hill Animal Care. She loves her clients, some of whom are second-generation family members that utilize her expertise. She loves her staff, some of whom have worked with her for more than two decades. She loves a profession...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
MyWabashValley.com
Illinois Amish Heritage Center Steam Threshing Days
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Steam Threshing Days will be held on August 5 and 6, 2022 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Arthur, Illinois. Hours for the event are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove under boil order
RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) Village President Shawn Schendel said at 3 p.m. Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove are under a boil order. The boil order began at 3 p. m. and will be going until at least Thursday said Schendel. This is due to low water pressure. The village said it affects all residents in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
WTHI
Three more are charged for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a murder investigation that started in 2020. The Terre Haute Police Department says three more people will face murder charges for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total. On Saturday, Terre Haute police arrested Richard Durbin Jr.,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville First Fridays Bash MORE than “Back to School”
An overflowing crowd populated Downtown Danville’s Vermilion Street between Seminary and North Friday evening. In addition to the crowd at the Public Library for the Foundations’s tent book sale and the long line for the STRANGER THINGS tour; families nearby on Vermilion were doing everything from shopping for back-to-school clothes to playing Danville Youth Hockey to keeping cool with a sprinkler truck from the Danville Fire Department. Numerous touch-a-truck vehicles were on hand as well, as well as another Friday of SUMMER SOUNDS music.
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer in Marshall: Preferred Bank
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. Preferred Bank in Marshall is proud to be a part of and support the community it serves. This is a hometown bank with the goal of making Marshall a better place for the people that live there.
WIBC.com
Terre Haute PD: Woman Punched Child in the Face
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–A woman in Terre Haute is accused of punching a child and a woman in the face. Raesha Stevens was arrested by members of the Terre Haute Police Department. She was in court on Wednesday. Stevens is charged with two counts of battery. Stevens approached a woman...
Vermilion County Animal Shelter desperately looking for adopters
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Animal Shelter is overflowing with cats and dogs in need of homes. It’s become too much for them to handle on their own and they are looking for people willing to foster or adopt these animals. It’s puppy and kitten season, so the shelter is seeing an influx […]
WAND TV
Firefighter sentenced for gas theft
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
myradiolink.com
First Farmers Bank & Trust Supports Horizon Health Meals Program
(Paris, IL)—First Farmers Bank & Trust continues to support the Horizon Health Meals on Wheels program with its recent gift of $3,500. This gift, along with support from other organizations and individuals, totals more than $20,000 raised under a 2022 spring fundraising campaign by the Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois. Donations to Meals on Wheels continue to be accepted.
Comments / 0