ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

11 years in prison for man convicted of killing 2 people while leading troopers on chase into Summit County

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 14

Laura George Carpenter
2d ago

There should be a mandatory 10 years every time these criminals cause a police chase by fleeing. Then murder charges on top of that is they kill someone

Reply
6
MelN
2d ago

People who take the life of others should pay with the loss if their own. End of story!

Reply
13
Related
cleveland19.com

19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chester, OH
State
Michigan State
City
Boston, PA
City
Chester, PA
City
Clifton Heights, PA
Summit County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Flint, MI
Clifton Heights, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston Township, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, OH
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sentencing#Violent Crime
wksu.org

Body cam footage shows Cleveland officers searching for legal cause to arrest armed Black activist

Antoine Tolbert was arrested on May 23 for openly carrying two firearms while walking down St. Clair Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side. Ohio is an open carry state, and it’s always been legal to carry a firearm as long as it’s not concealed by clothing. About three weeks after Tolbert was arrested, it became legal in Ohio to carry a concealed firearm without a license.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Mother of baby who tested positive for cocaine indicted

The mother of a baby who tested positive for cocaine in June has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 36-year-old Rose Geisler created "a substantial risk to the health of [her child] by violating a duty of care, protection or support," which is a third degree felony.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Delaware County Man Sentenced to Prison for Cyberstalking

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Karanjot Singh, age 25, of Upper Darby, PA, was sentenced Thursday to one year and eight months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for cyberstalking a woman online for the better part of a year.
UPPER DARBY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust

Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy