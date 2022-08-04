ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, MI

U.P. man arrested in Alabama for Wisconsin homicide, assault on jogger

By Justine Lofton
MLive
MLive
 2 days ago
wtaq.com

Green Bay Homicide Victim Now Suspected in Alabama Killing

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama. He’s also a suspect in an assault in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Iron County Man Facing Charges In Three Separate States

The Iron County man who was arrested on Tuesday in Alabama is now facing felony charges in three different states. Green Bay Police say Caleb Anderson is the suspect in the death of a woman who’s body was found inside a home on Packerland Drive. Now it turns out that he the suspect in a separate homicide in Alabama, as well as arson charges. Here in the Upper Peninsula, he is suspected of assaulting a woman who was running in the town of Gaastra.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Iron County man wanted in connection with a Green Bay homicide was taken into custody Wednesday in Alabama. According to authorities, Caleb Anderson was arrested in Helena, south of Birmingham. Anderson is a suspect in a murder investigation in Green Bay, where a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.
IRON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Wisconsin homicide suspect may be in U.P.

A Wisconsin homicide suspect who is considered armed and dangerous may have fled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, police said. Michigan State Police troopers from the Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with the investigation, which began Tuesday morning when GBPD officers responded to a welfare check and found a body, WLUC reports.
GREEN BAY, WI
