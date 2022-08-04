Square Enix’s Tactics Ogre remake is finally official

Read on www.polygon.com
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
One Of The Titles Xbox CEO Of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer Most Anticipates Playing Is God Of War Ragnarok On The PlayStation
As he publicly stated on Twitter, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer is eagerly awaiting the release of God of War Ragnarok so that he may completely give in to its gameplay. In theory, this is typical as many people are anticipating a Sony PlayStation blockbuster. However, they do not control the...
IGN
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a reimagined edition of the classic tactical RPG. Featuring remastered graphics, a full orchestral re-recording of the game's soundtrack, fully voiced cutscenes in both Japanese and English, and more, Tactics Ogre: Reborn will also introduce several quality of life updates for players.
Fallout 5 confirmed - everything we know and everything we'd like to see
Fallout 5 is happening - here's all we know and all we want from our next trip to the nuclear apocalypse
dotesports.com
Cult of the Lamb shows first look at the game’s bosses: the Four Bishops
Cult of the Lamb fans who can’t wait to get into the game got more information today about the four bosses that will stand in the way of their cult. A new trailer gave players a peek into the terror they’ll encounter along their journey through the dark and dangerous lands.
Polygon
Square Enix feared Eidos, Crystal Dynamics games cannibalized other sales
Square Enix executives, in their first quarterly earnings call since selling the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises and the studios making them, explained that decision to investors on Friday. The publisher’s reasoning, according to analyst David Gibson, is that its Western studios and their products might have been cannibalizing...
PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked
If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
IGN
Square Enix Looking To Sell Off Stakes In Some Studios - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix, Square Enix is looking to sell off some of its stakes in their remaining Studios, with potential interest from Tencent, Sony, and Nexon. Microsoft is testing out its Game Pass Family Plan to Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland where it would let players add up to four people to their account. Stella has all this and more in your Daily Fix!
Digital Trends
Ukrainian dev turns to Kickstarter to finish Sherlock Holmes game
Ukrainian game developer Frogwares has announced Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened and asked its fans to help fund the final stages of the game’s development on Kickstarter. Frogwares unveiled Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened on Thursday, explaining it takes place a few years after the events of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, which came out last November. Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is an Unreal Engine 4 remake of a 2007 game where Holmes and Watson take their first case together involving the strange disappearances linked to the Cthulhu Mythos of Lovecraftian legend.
Original Star Fox dev reveals what it's like to work with Shigeru Miyamoto
“He plays everything and changes everything”
dotesports.com
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases rollback netcode update
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game featuring the characters of the acclaimed JRPG, has received a rollback network code update, as announced today by ATLUS during the first day of EVO 2022. The announcement of the relaunch of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax during The Game Awards 2021 surprised many...
Polygon
Burncycle promises an action-packed robot Ocean’s 11, but at times it feels like drudgery
The quiet hum of servers and whirring of sentry drones is broken by the clicking actuators of your robotic team of infiltrators. Through a maze of corridors and corporate offices, you will avoid detection and break into rooms seeking access to the company’s secure operations in order to shut them down.
Polygon
Yoshi’s Island is the Super Mario series’ loveliest detour
Did you know that in one of the best platform games ever to grace the Super Mario series, Mario can’t jump — or, for that matter, run or talk?. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island is a curio, even by the standards of a series that had previously seen an advergame about throwing vegetables (based on a discarded Mario prototype) reskinned as Super Mario Bros. 2. It is the official sequel to the Super NES launch title and best-game-ever contender Super Mario World, yet it has a different art style, a different lead character, and radically different gameplay.
Fromsoft CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki to receive the top gong from Japan's industry body
He joins a list of truly distinguished creators.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
Square Enix Takes Action Against Alleged Tomb Raider Leaks
The "Tomb Raider" series is among one of the longest-running in gaming. First debuting in 1996, "Tomb Raider" has seen its share of reboots and branching timelines. Its current iteration, the Survival Timeline, was a complete reimagining of the series that garnered much success. Its most recent entry, 2018's "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," was generally well-received (per Metacritic) and even released new DLC until 2019. Additionally, the Survival Timeline spawned a major motion picture produced by Warner Bros the same year "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" released. Unfortunately, however, things aren't looking good for the film's sequel.
