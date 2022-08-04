ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square Enix’s Tactics Ogre remake is finally official

By Michael McWhertor
 2 days ago
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
IGN

Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a reimagined edition of the classic tactical RPG. Featuring remastered graphics, a full orchestral re-recording of the game's soundtrack, fully voiced cutscenes in both Japanese and English, and more, Tactics Ogre: Reborn will also introduce several quality of life updates for players.
Polygon

Square Enix feared Eidos, Crystal Dynamics games cannibalized other sales

Square Enix executives, in their first quarterly earnings call since selling the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises and the studios making them, explained that decision to investors on Friday. The publisher’s reasoning, according to analyst David Gibson, is that its Western studios and their products might have been cannibalizing...
PC Gamer

PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked

If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
IGN

Square Enix Looking To Sell Off Stakes In Some Studios - IGN Daily Fix

In today’s Daily Fix, Square Enix is looking to sell off some of its stakes in their remaining Studios, with potential interest from Tencent, Sony, and Nexon. Microsoft is testing out its Game Pass Family Plan to Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland where it would let players add up to four people to their account. Stella has all this and more in your Daily Fix!
Digital Trends

Ukrainian dev turns to Kickstarter to finish Sherlock Holmes game

Ukrainian game developer Frogwares has announced Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened and asked its fans to help fund the final stages of the game’s development on Kickstarter. Frogwares unveiled Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened on Thursday, explaining it takes place a few years after the events of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, which came out last November. Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is an Unreal Engine 4 remake of a 2007 game where Holmes and Watson take their first case together involving the strange disappearances linked to the Cthulhu Mythos of Lovecraftian legend.
dotesports.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases rollback netcode update

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game featuring the characters of the acclaimed JRPG, has received a rollback network code update, as announced today by ATLUS during the first day of EVO 2022. The announcement of the relaunch of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax during The Game Awards 2021 surprised many...
Polygon

Yoshi’s Island is the Super Mario series’ loveliest detour

Did you know that in one of the best platform games ever to grace the Super Mario series, Mario can’t jump — or, for that matter, run or talk?. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island is a curio, even by the standards of a series that had previously seen an advergame about throwing vegetables (based on a discarded Mario prototype) reskinned as Super Mario Bros. 2. It is the official sequel to the Super NES launch title and best-game-ever contender Super Mario World, yet it has a different art style, a different lead character, and radically different gameplay.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises

Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
SVG

Square Enix Takes Action Against Alleged Tomb Raider Leaks

The "Tomb Raider" series is among one of the longest-running in gaming. First debuting in 1996, "Tomb Raider" has seen its share of reboots and branching timelines. Its current iteration, the Survival Timeline, was a complete reimagining of the series that garnered much success. Its most recent entry, 2018's "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," was generally well-received (per Metacritic) and even released new DLC until 2019. Additionally, the Survival Timeline spawned a major motion picture produced by Warner Bros the same year "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" released. Unfortunately, however, things aren't looking good for the film's sequel.
