Lawsuit claiming realtors discriminated against interracial couple settled out of court

Read on www.mlive.com
Related
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
While a Federal Judge Denied Steve Bannon’s Acquittal Request, He Is Considering Dismissing the Charges Outright
"The court concludes that the evidence presented in the government’s case was sufficient to sustain a conviction," Nichols wrote. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, and The New York Post.
New transgender discrimination lawsuit marks decade of anti-LGBTQ controversies for Chick-fil-A
Last week, the Washington Post reported that Erin Taylor, who is transgender, filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and sexual harassment after being fired by a hospitality company that owns a Chick-fil-A franchise in Decatur, Ga. According to the lawsuit, Taylor alleges that while she was in training to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prosecutor wants to introduce new evidence of Crumbleys' bad parenting, 'toxic' family environment
New court filings from the Oakland County Prosecutor are asking a judge to submit evidence of bad parenting in the case of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Oxford High School shooting.
Maryland police warn officers will enforce law against disturbing peace outside Supreme Court justices' homes
The Montgomery County Police says it will begin enforcing a Maryland law against disturbing the peace after more than two months of regular protests outside the homes of US Supreme Court justices.
US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
Lawyer: Former president of North Carolina NAACP found dead
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release indicated that either family or friends found him, but did not provide any further details. The death was confirmed earlier in the day by Mark Cummings, a Greensboro attorney who said he was representing Spearman. Cummings declined to provide additional details about the death and did not say what he was representing Spearman for. “In the mold of Dr. King, he truly was a drum major for justice,” Cummings said. “He saw the good in everybody in every situation, even those of his detractors, even those who would criticize him. He always found a way to see the best in them.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Supreme Court power could change under ‘independent state legislature’ theory
An obscure legal theory is in the sights of the U.S. Supreme Court, and that theory may create shockwaves, changing the power of the Ohio Supreme Court and the state legislature. The independent state legislature doctrine is an old theory with its genesis in the U.S. Constitution, specifically the clauses that give the state legislatures […] The post Ohio Supreme Court power could change under ‘independent state legislature’ theory appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HBCU Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis
HBCU alum Judge Tarik Sugarmon defeated incumbent Dan Michael becoming the first Black person to lead Shelby County Juvenile Court in Memphis. The post HBCU Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
Advocates worry federal law protecting Native adoptees could be overturned by Supreme Court
As far as Susan Devan Harness knew, she was an only child whose birth parents died in a car crash long ago. Only in her early 20s did Harness — a Native American adopted by a white couple — realize that not only was her birth mother alive and located just 30 miles away, but […] The post Advocates worry federal law protecting Native adoptees could be overturned by Supreme Court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Good News from the Supreme Court
City of Chicago v. Fulton: §362’s Automatic Stay Provisions do not Apply to Property in a Creditor’s Possession at the Time of Filing of a Bankruptcy Petition. In City of Chicago v. Fulton, decided January 14, 2021, the US Supreme Court held that the automatic stay provisions of 11 USC §362 do not require creditors to turn over debtor property that is in their possession at the time of filing of the bankruptcy petition.
MLive
47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0