Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Nominations open for Federation award

Nominations for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Irene Zehman Volunteer Award are being accepted through Aug. 19. The award recognizes a Jewish woman or group of women whose volunteer efforts on behalf of the Jewish and/or general Cleveland community have not been previously recognized and demonstrate the highest ideals and practices of volunteer service, according to a news release. The honoree(s) will be presented with a certificate and check to their favorite charity during the Women IN Philanthropy Main Event.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio colleges offer former students a pathway back to higher education with new ‘stranded credit program’

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Eight colleges, including Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will be helping former college students throughout Northeast Ohio make progress toward their degrees with a new initiative, the Ohio College Comeback Compact. Funded by non-profit organizations such as the Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce...
CLEVELAND, OH
citymapleheights.com

The City Announces Two Promotions

THE CITY OF MAPLE HEIGHTS ANNOUNCES TWO PROMOTIONS. The City of Maple Heights has promoted Jaimie Hasenohrl to the Assistant Director, Department of Human Services; and Robert Dloniak, Foreman, Service Department. Jaimie has been with the City since 1999; beginning her career with the Maple Heights Senior Center as a...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7

Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Tisha b’Av program at Chaviva High Aug. 7

Chaviva High School will host a Tisha b’Av program, “Tears, Fears, Hope, and Faith,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at its campus at 3325 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights. Principal Rochie Berkowitz will speak at 2, Rabbi Yossi Bensoussan at 2:45 and Ruchi Koval,...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Team Hope Walk & 5K Run Aug. 7 at zoo

The Cleveland Team Hope Walk & 5K Run, hosted by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, will take place with registration at 7 a.m., followed by a run at 8:30 and walk at 9 Aug. 7 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way. Team Hope takes place in 100 cities in the United States and has raised over $14 million for Huntington’s disease since 2007, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Healthy Homes Initiative in West Park aims to boost city’s housing stock

The city of Cleveland-funded Healthy Homes Initiative has given many West Park residents the resources they need to improve their homes, properties, and quality of life. The program’s success is due in part to outreach by city staff housed at local community development corporations, according to residents and program leaders.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights needs to protect Sussex Center

Shaker Heights government has created a wave of anxiety in the Sussex neighborhood by announcing that it is reviewing “options” for the Sussex Center -- a former school now owned by the city. City officials have to realize something before bandying about ideas about the future of Sussex:...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bringing students to synagogue services offers advantages

Attending synagogue can remind those that they are part of a wider community and can provide an opportunity to reach out to and unite with others. Bringing students and younger members along can be advantageous to both the youngster and to the community. Rabbi Yael Dadoun and Dina Rock, director...
BEACHWOOD, OH
WKYC

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland ordains auxiliary bishop Michael Woost

CLEVELAND — The faith community in Northeast Ohio welcomed a new auxiliary bishop who was ordained for service in the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland on Thursday. The Rev. Michael G. Woost, a priest of the Diocese of Cleveland, was ordained as auxiliary bishop during an invitation-only Mass in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
CLEVELAND, OH
nypressnews.com

Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio

For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Benjamin, Kenneth

Kenneth H. Benjamin, age 99, of Shaker Heights, was born Oct. 18, 1922, and passed away on July 29, 2022. World War II veteran. Kenneth was the long time president of Precision Brush Sales Division. He had an unsurpassed passion for golf and ice skating up until age 88. Kenneth was known for his great and unique sense of humor and rare ability to make anyone feel as if they were the most important person in the world.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH

