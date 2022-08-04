Read on www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Cleveland Jewish News
Nominations open for Federation award
Nominations for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Irene Zehman Volunteer Award are being accepted through Aug. 19. The award recognizes a Jewish woman or group of women whose volunteer efforts on behalf of the Jewish and/or general Cleveland community have not been previously recognized and demonstrate the highest ideals and practices of volunteer service, according to a news release. The honoree(s) will be presented with a certificate and check to their favorite charity during the Women IN Philanthropy Main Event.
Ohio colleges offer former students a pathway back to higher education with new ‘stranded credit program’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Eight colleges, including Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will be helping former college students throughout Northeast Ohio make progress toward their degrees with a new initiative, the Ohio College Comeback Compact. Funded by non-profit organizations such as the Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce...
citymapleheights.com
The City Announces Two Promotions
THE CITY OF MAPLE HEIGHTS ANNOUNCES TWO PROMOTIONS. The City of Maple Heights has promoted Jaimie Hasenohrl to the Assistant Director, Department of Human Services; and Robert Dloniak, Foreman, Service Department. Jaimie has been with the City since 1999; beginning her career with the Maple Heights Senior Center as a...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7
Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
Sand Castle competition organized by American Institute of Architects’ Cleveland chapter returns Saturday to Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Sand Fest sand castle and sculpture competition sponsored by the Cleveland Chapter of the American Institute of Architects is returning to Edgewater Beach. On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., competing teams from local architecture...
Cleveland Jewish News
Tisha b’Av program at Chaviva High Aug. 7
Chaviva High School will host a Tisha b’Av program, “Tears, Fears, Hope, and Faith,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at its campus at 3325 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights. Principal Rochie Berkowitz will speak at 2, Rabbi Yossi Bensoussan at 2:45 and Ruchi Koval,...
Cuyahoga County announces $2 million in small business grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County will be spending $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local small businesses. The Cuyahoga County Small Business Stimulus Grant Program, approved during a Tuesday county council meeting, would provide grants of up to $50,000 for local businesses that have fewer than 50 employees.
Cleveland Jewish News
Team Hope Walk & 5K Run Aug. 7 at zoo
The Cleveland Team Hope Walk & 5K Run, hosted by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, will take place with registration at 7 a.m., followed by a run at 8:30 and walk at 9 Aug. 7 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way. Team Hope takes place in 100 cities in the United States and has raised over $14 million for Huntington’s disease since 2007, according to a news release.
Bedrock announces first phase plans for its public space vision in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above as part of a previous Bedrock/Cleveland story aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2021. As Bedrock works to create "a 15-minute neighborhood" along the Cuyahoga Riverfront and transform Tower City Center, more plans have been released to revamp downtown Cleveland's public spaces.
thelandcle.org
Healthy Homes Initiative in West Park aims to boost city’s housing stock
The city of Cleveland-funded Healthy Homes Initiative has given many West Park residents the resources they need to improve their homes, properties, and quality of life. The program’s success is due in part to outreach by city staff housed at local community development corporations, according to residents and program leaders.
Shaker Heights needs to protect Sussex Center
Shaker Heights government has created a wave of anxiety in the Sussex neighborhood by announcing that it is reviewing “options” for the Sussex Center -- a former school now owned by the city. City officials have to realize something before bandying about ideas about the future of Sussex:...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bringing students to synagogue services offers advantages
Attending synagogue can remind those that they are part of a wider community and can provide an opportunity to reach out to and unite with others. Bringing students and younger members along can be advantageous to both the youngster and to the community. Rabbi Yael Dadoun and Dina Rock, director...
Catholic Diocese of Cleveland ordains auxiliary bishop Michael Woost
CLEVELAND — The faith community in Northeast Ohio welcomed a new auxiliary bishop who was ordained for service in the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland on Thursday. The Rev. Michael G. Woost, a priest of the Diocese of Cleveland, was ordained as auxiliary bishop during an invitation-only Mass in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Iconic Lake County Snoopy unites Concord Twp. neighbors
The Snoopy and Woodstock cutouts atop an iconic red dog house have sat at Route 84 and Prouty Rd for more than 50 years.
Deal to transfer ownership of historic Shaker Square nearing completion
Good news for those looking to save Shaker Square; an “agreement in principle” has been announced involving the two local non-profits looking to purchase the historic shopping center.
Berea superintendent shares current COVID protocols to start school year
BEREA, Ohio -- With COVID infection rates on the rise, Berea City Schools Superintendent Tracy Wheeler at the Aug. 1 Board of Education meeting shared her thoughts on protocols the district plans to follow -- at least for now -- as the new school year approaches. “To start the 2022-23...
Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
nypressnews.com
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio
For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
Cleveland Jewish News
Benjamin, Kenneth
Kenneth H. Benjamin, age 99, of Shaker Heights, was born Oct. 18, 1922, and passed away on July 29, 2022. World War II veteran. Kenneth was the long time president of Precision Brush Sales Division. He had an unsurpassed passion for golf and ice skating up until age 88. Kenneth was known for his great and unique sense of humor and rare ability to make anyone feel as if they were the most important person in the world.
