Nominations for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Irene Zehman Volunteer Award are being accepted through Aug. 19. The award recognizes a Jewish woman or group of women whose volunteer efforts on behalf of the Jewish and/or general Cleveland community have not been previously recognized and demonstrate the highest ideals and practices of volunteer service, according to a news release. The honoree(s) will be presented with a certificate and check to their favorite charity during the Women IN Philanthropy Main Event.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO