Neighborhood libraries act as "community living room" in Houston

The City of Pearland - Animal Services’s New Freedom location. This week has been a hectic, but positive development for City of Pearland - Animal Services. All of their animals have been moved to the new shelter and are settling in nicely. Unfortunately the move is taking longer than expected, despite their eagerness to greet everyone at their new shelter. So they will be closing both shelter locations on Thursday, August 4th to finish setting up at the new Freedom location. They will still be responding to all calls for service. If you find a stray pet in Pearland they will send an Animal Control Officer to you to retrieve the pet. They will resume normal operation on Friday, August 5th at their new location. Thank you for your patience as they grow.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO