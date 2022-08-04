Neighborhood libraries act as "community living room" in Houston

Read on www.khou.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
HIDDEN GEM: Houston neighborhood libraries
HOUSTON — Complete with cozy chairs, friendly smiles and, of course, loads of books, Houston's library system has dozens of these little libraries tucked in neighborhoods all over the city. "Neighborhood libraries serve as an anchor to communities," said Roberto Zapata, the assistant director of customer experience for the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
Construction underway for new affordable housing complex in Houston's midtown
It's what city officials said is a drop in the bucket, but construction is already underway for 56 units to house homeless people in the Houston area.
KHOU
Houston Happenings August 4 - 7
HOUSTON — Give Mister McKinney's Historic Houston a like on Facebook. Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, Megalodon, Baby Dinos, Raptors. Experience Dinosaurs As They Were Millions Of Years Ago. Fossil Digs, Science & Art Activities, Lifesize Animatronic Dinos. Today - Sunday. NRG Center. Tickets Start At $19. ABILITIES EXPO:. Thousands Of...
KHOU
Trisha Yearwood is hosting a pet supply drive here in Houston this Saturday
HOUSTON — On Saturday, August 6, from 12 pm to 2 pm, Harris County Pets is partnering with the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, Dottie's Yard and Kroger, to host a pet food & supply drive. If you're in the area, drop by Kroger Buffalo Speedway (5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston,...
fox26houston.com
Widely-known Houston restaurant: The Tasting Room shutting down after 20 years of service
HOUSTON - As inflation continues to impact families and restaurants across the U.S., the popular Houston restaurant, The Tasting Room, announced it will be closing its doors. A press release shared Thursday said the restaurant, widely-known for its extensive wine list, would be shutting down for good at its final location in City Centre.
pearland.com
The City of Pearland - Animal Services s New Freedom location
The City of Pearland - Animal Services’s New Freedom location. This week has been a hectic, but positive development for City of Pearland - Animal Services. All of their animals have been moved to the new shelter and are settling in nicely. Unfortunately the move is taking longer than expected, despite their eagerness to greet everyone at their new shelter. So they will be closing both shelter locations on Thursday, August 4th to finish setting up at the new Freedom location. They will still be responding to all calls for service. If you find a stray pet in Pearland they will send an Animal Control Officer to you to retrieve the pet. They will resume normal operation on Friday, August 5th at their new location. Thank you for your patience as they grow.
Tax-free Weekend is here and this year's school supplies list includes a lesson on inflation
HOUSTON — Get ready for packed stores and parking lots. With the cost of everything going up, fighting the crowds that are shopping tax-free might be worth it this year. And most stores offer sales on top of no taxes. This year’s back-to-school shopping comes with a lesson in...
fox26houston.com
Transgender Houstonians demanding more measures to protect community
HOUSTON - Houston activists held a vigil Thursday to remember a transgender woman who was murdered nearly a week ago. Organizers say Marisela Castro, was about to turn 40-year-old, when she was gunned down. The transgender community brought their struggle and fight to the Houston Police Department's front steps. "My...
Click2Houston.com
The Tasting Room to close final location in City Centre after 20+ years in Houston
HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
More parents noticing language delays in kids post-pandemic
HOUSTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on learning in the last few years. Murphy Sylvester is both a mom and a speech-language pathologist. She's seen first-hand how the pandemic has impacted children's development. “No one was going anywhere. There was no Thanksgiving. No Christmas. You...
defendernetwork.com
Houston gets new hike, bike trails, bus service
If you are a lover of the outdoors, there is some good news headed your way this year. The Houston Parks Board and South Post Oak Economic Development TIRZ 9 are introducing a new nexus hike-and-bike trails and Metro bus service to the Hiram Clarke Road corridor of Southwest Houston.
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m worried somebody is going to get hurt’: Montrose neighbors plead with city of Houston to remove tree with falling limbs
HOUSTON – The city of Houston to put cones or barricades around a tree in a Montrose neighbor before a contractor removes it. For the better part of a year, the property owners called 311 trying to get it removed after limbs began to fall. “I’m worried somebody is...
fox26houston.com
New program helping low-income Houstonians buy a home
HOUSTON - Low-income Houstonians can receive help buying a home. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America kicked off its ‘Achieve The Dream Event’ Thursday. The four-day event will offer access to NACA’s "Best in America" mortgage homeownership program, which features no down payment and a below market fixed interest rate.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ‘legendary’ country radio hosting duo Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers reunite
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. As former morning co-hosts at Cox Media Group classic country "Country Legends 97.1" KTHT Houston, Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers have...
Elite Houston hospitals reach top spot on annual Best Hospitals list by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings for the yearly study are based on patient care and safety, outcomes, reputation, nursing, and advanced technology of the hospitals.
fox26houston.com
South Dakota family drives all the way to Houston for son's brain tumor surgery
HOUSTON - A family from South Dakota has been traveling all the way to Houston for life-changing surgery for their little boy. Daniel and Shalena Zeller sure are thankful for the Texas Medical Center and say it will always hold a warm place in their hearts!. Their son, Daksten, was...
KHOU
Katy raises water restrictions to stage 3
The City of Katy has raised its water restrictions. Residents can only water their lawns twice a week.
