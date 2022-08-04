Brother: Remains of 2 kids killed in 1985 bombing returned
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The remains of two children killed in the 1985 bombing of a Philadelphia home used as the headquarters of a Black radical group have been returned to their brother.
Lionell Dotson told reporters Wednesday that the remains of 14-year-old Katricia and 12-year-old Zanetta Dotson will be cremated and taken to North Carolina to be buried.One of the city’s oldest homes renovated, for sale
Dotson told WCAU-TV it was a “momentous occasion.” He said he could finally give his relatives “a resting place permanently.”
They were among five children killed when police bombed the MOVE organization’s headquarters and caused a fire that spread to more than 60 row homes.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 1