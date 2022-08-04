Brother: Remains of 2 kids killed in 1985 bombing returned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The remains of two children killed in the 1985 bombing of a Philadelphia home used as the headquarters of a Black radical group have been returned to their brother.

Lionell Dotson told reporters Wednesday that the remains of 14-year-old Katricia and 12-year-old Zanetta Dotson will be cremated and taken to North Carolina to be buried.

Dotson told WCAU-TV it was a “momentous occasion.” He said he could finally give his relatives “a resting place permanently.”

They were among five children killed when police bombed the MOVE organization’s headquarters and caused a fire that spread to more than 60 row homes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.