Bills All-Pro S Jordan Poyer out 'maybe a week or two' with hyperextended elbow, HC Sean McDermott 'not overly concerned'

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer isn't expected to miss too much time with an elbow injury. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer suffered what was reported at the time to be a " potentially serious " arm injury during Buffalo Bills training camp on Tuesday. Poyer hasn't returned to practice yet, but head coach Sean McDermott expanded on the severity of the injury — determined to be a hyperextended elbow — on Thursday morning.

Poyer posted 93 tackles, nine passes defensed, eight tackles for loss and tied for his career high with five interceptions while adding a career-high 3.0 sacks as well last season. The Oregon St. product sat out Buffalo's voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) earlier this summer, as he awaits a potential contract extension, before joining his teammates in mid-June for mandatory minicamp.

Two-time Pro Bowler Tre'Davious White and rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam join Hyde and Poyer in the Bills' starting secondary on their projected depth chart.