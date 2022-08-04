Read on www.mymotherlode.com
Highspeed Chase On Highway 108, Driver Sought
Sonora, CA – A chase involving a reported stolen vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph while being pursued by a CHP officer on Highway 108. A report on Thursday evening of a possible stolen white 1997 Subaru Impreza had a CHP officer heading to the Phoenix Lake area. It was then that they spotted the vehicle heading westbound on Phoenix Lake Road near Resort Road and attempted a traffic stop. The driver hit the gas and got onto Highway 108.
Update: Crash On HWY 108 In Knights Ferry Area
Update at 1:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 in the Knights Ferry area of Stanislaus County has reopened after a two-vehicle collision at the Kennedy Road intersection. The roadway was blocked for over two hours with officers directing backed-up traffic. The CHP reports major injuries in this collision. Additional details on the crash can be viewed below.
Several Small Spot Fires Extinguished Off Tuolumne Road
Sonora, CA – Ground fire crews remain on the scene mopping up after six small spot fires broke out near some railroad tracks off Tuolumne Road. CAL Fire reports that all Columbia aircraft were called off the scene. The flames ignited in some grass behind the Mother Lode Mobile Estates at 14192 Tuolumne Road, between Industry Way and Hess Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain all the spot fires within minutes of arriving on the scene. CAL Fire dispatch detailed that the total acreage burned was estimated at below a quarter of an acre. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.
Oak Fire Reaches 90% Containment
Mariposa County, CA – The Oak Fire containment is inching closer to full containment. CAL Fire reported that the fire went from 86% contained yesterday to 90% contained today. The acreage has been holding steady all week at 19,244 acres. The Incident Management Team 5 transitioned the fire back to the CAL Fire Merced Mariposa Unit today. Fire officials updated, “Suppression repair will continue throughout the fire area to improve the damage that occurred during fire suppression. Firefighters will continue to mop up hot spots and do tactical patrols throughout the fire area, along with extinguishing hot spots within the fire perimeter.”
Update: Fatal Crash Down Embankment
Update at 12:45 p.m.: A Jamestown man was pronounced dead at the scene of this morning’s fatal crash on J-59 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. The CHP is not releasing the 35-year-old man’s name due to notification of family but did give new details on the solo vehicle crash. The deceased was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup southbound on J-59/La Grange Road and south of Highway108 at an unknown rate of speed. Sonora CHP spokesperson Elliot Lopez detailed, “For an unknown reason, the driver allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway where it began to overturn. The vehicle ended up on its roof. The driver suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.“
El Dorado County still cleaning up Caldor Fire damage
POLLOCK PINES -- Flooding in Alpine County after rain on the Tamarack burn scar has El Dorado County worried about burn scars from the Caldor Fire.The 2021 fire burned for 69 days; in that time, more than 221,000 acres were burned and 1,003 structures were destroyed. The impacts of the fire continue to be felt nearly a year later, as Caltrans, El Dorado National Forest, Cal OES, and FEMA continue to work in damaged areas.Caltrans was granted two emergency contracts days after the Caldor Fire was contained. The first from Pollock Pines to Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort. The second...
Update: Power Outages Reported Across Region
Update at 3:55 p.m.: Power has been restored to the 259 customers in the Lake McClure area of Tuolumne County. The outage ran along Bear Valley and Hornitos roads. There remain 61 customers without electricity in the Lake Tulloch area, running along Thompson Lane, Poker Flat and Lakeview roads in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. The estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. No cause has been given by the company for these outages.
Flooding In Sierra Nevada Damages And Closes Highway 89
Markleeville, CA — Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, occurred yesterday afternoon in the Markleeville area. The area impacted was in the Tamarack Fire burn scar (which burned 68,000 acres last summer). Caltrans reports that while the water has started to recede, there is significant damage on Highway 89, just north of Markleeville. There was a bridge repair project already underway in the area, reducing traffic to one lane. Some of the earth under the highway has completely washed away, making the road impassable. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period. Engineers are heading to the area this morning to better assess the damage. It is unclear when the highway will reopen, but officials state it is anticipated to be “long term.”
Burglary, Suspicious Vehicles, And An Ankle Monitor Result In Four Arrests
Mokelumne Hill, CA — A home burglary in Mokelumne Hill led to two suspects’ arrests in Valley Springs, and their accomplices’ apprehension thanks to an ankle monitor. A neighbor called 911 on the night of July 27th to report seeing a flashlight moving around inside a residence located in the 11000 block of Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill that should have been unoccupied. An investigation was launched and, upon the arrival of Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies to the home, evidence of an estimated $12,500 worth of items was found to have been taken.
Driver continues pursuit after driving over spike strip
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amador County Sheriff deputy successfully deployed a spike strip during a pursuit, but the suspect vehicle still continued driving, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit began at around 1 a.m. on Friday when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on an Acura SUV that was being driven […]
Update: All Oak Fire Evacuations And Road Closures Lifted, Power Restored
Update at 1:50 p.m.: According to CAL Fire, all evacuation orders and advisories for the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County have been lifted. Many residents have been out of their homes since shortly after the fire began on Friday, July 22, nearly two weeks ago. Additionally, all closed roadways reopened this afternoon. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.
gtgazette.com
Crews containing Cable Fire
All evacuations have been lifted for the 21-acre Cable Fire that sparked the afternoon of July 26 in Camino. The fire was “human caused” according to Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit officials and was 90% contained as of the 7:30 a.m. July 28 incident update. Full containment is expected today.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
162 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne County, 105 In Calaveras
Tuolumne County Public Health reports 136 new lab-confirmed community cases and 26 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases from Saturday, July 30th to today, Friday, August 5th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 37 active cases at SCC, last week there were 58 active cases. There are 127 known active community cases down from 163. Positive home tests (rapid/antigen tests) are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. Lab results come from hospitals or other lab-confirmed testing.
Oakdale officer hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control
OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — While directing traffic on Wednesday night a Oakdale Police Sergeant was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Police said that officers got a call around 8:17 p.m. of a two vehicle collision in the 1300 block of West F Street. […]
House Fire In Don Pedro Area
La Grange, CA — Officials are on the scene of a residential structure fire in the Don Pedro area, in the 13000 block of Cedro Court. It is a single-story home and officials report it did not spread to nearby vegetation. Officials are working to extinguish the blaze. There are no immediate reports of any injuries. Be prepared for some activity in the area.
athleticbusiness.com
Pyro Vandals Plague Parks Facilities in Modesto
Parks officials in a California community said they are hoping to promote positive uses of its amenities and facilities after multiple fires in recent years have destroyed public property. The City of Modesto Parks, Recreation & Neighborhoods department said an early morning fire July 21 that burned down the American...
Murphys Man One Of Deceased In Oakdale Double Fatal
Oakdale, CA – A Murphys man was one of two men that died in a head-on crash Friday afternoon on 26-Mile Road in Oakdale. The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. north of Eastman Road and the Woodward Reservoir, with both drivers pronounced dead at the scene, but their names were withheld pending notification of family, as earlier reported here. The Modesto CHP has now released the names of both deceased drivers. They are 45-year-old Clinton T. Tutthill of Murphys and 51-year-old Eduardo Salinas of Oakdale.
Weekend closure expected on I-5 connector to Stockton's crosstown freeway
STOCKTON, Calif. — A connector ramp closure due to planned construction on a heavily traveled Stockton interchange could cause delays this weekend. The closure impacts Interstate 5 in the area of Highway 4 - Stockton's Crosstown Freeway, according to Caltrans. Beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday, the connector ramp to...
Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
