Ex-Louisville police detective faces federal charges in Breonna Taylor shooting

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

A former Louisville Metro Police Department detective who was fired for lying on the search warrant that led officers to Breonna Taylor’s apartment was arrested Thursday by the FBI, local media reported.

Joshua Jaynes was fired from the LMPD in January 2021 accused of lying on the search warrant that led to the deadky raid on Taylor’s home.

He hadn’t been criminally charged until now.

Local television station WAVE-TV reported that Jaynes’ attorney confirmed that his client was arrested early Thursday morning.

The charges are for alleged civil rights violations, a federal crime.

Taylor was a 26-year-old Black EMT who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in her Kentucky apartment in March 2020.

#Shooting#Police#Fbi#Federal Crime#Violent Crime#Lmpd#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
