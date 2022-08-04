ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton Becomes Minority Owner Of The Denver Broncos

By Marc Griffin
 2 days ago
Lewis Hamilton has become a minority owner of the Denver Broncos . According to ESPN , the record-holding racecar driver follows the likes of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who also became a part owner of the NFL team earlier this year.

The ownership group spearheaded by Wal-Mart heir Rob Walton announced the news on Monday (August 1), revealing the seven-time Formula 1 victor has joined their party, which is set to purchase the football team on Tuesday (August 9).

Walton released a statement about their newest investor and offered insight into what makes Hamilton’s presence in the ownership group valuable to the Broncos franchise.

“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Rob Walton voiced in a released statement. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”

Lewis Hamilton offered his own words on the matter as he excitedly uploaded a post on social media to commemorate his new position.

“Honoured to work with a world-class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports,” the F1 champion tweeted.

June 2022 saw Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, her husband Greg Penner, and co-CEO of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson agree to purchase the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

Per ESPN, NFL team owners will vote to finalize the team’s acquisition on August 9 in Minneapolis. Receiving 24 “yes” votes would complete the sale of the three-time Super Bowl champs.

