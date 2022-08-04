ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John Boyega Has No Desire To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

John Boyega addressed rumors of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in secret roles in his cover story with Men’s Health. The actor revealed he currently has no desire to join the massive superhero-powered world.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” he answered when asked about joining the MCU. “I want to do nuanced things. . . . I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

More from VIBE.com

Elsewhere in the feature, Boyega’s agent, Femi Oguns, shared how the actor selects roles, making sure to avoid playing certain characters such as enslaved people, cliche sports roles, and drug dealers.

“For John, it was never about trying to fit into the box. He wants to be the outline of the box,” Oguns explained. “For John, it’s all about accountability. He doesn’t want to be defined by any stereotypical roles.

The young actor has had a pretty full summer. This month brings the debut of Breaking —the thriller drama where Boyega plays a former lance corporal alongside the late Michael K. Williams—which is due in theaters on Aug. 26. He also plays in the anticipated movie The Woman King alongside Viola Davis, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 16.

Related Story

John Boyega Delivers Powerful Speech At Black Lives Matter Rally In London

“The fact that I would be able to speak in my father’s accent, in my native tongue, and portray something that’s different from what I’ve done before, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m coming. I want to be a part of that big-time,” he shares of his role in The Woman King.

Read the full story on Men’s Health .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Willow Smith Unveils New ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith revealed the title of her next album, COPINGMECHANISM, via Instagram on Wednesday (August 3). The forthcoming LP will release in September and has been confirmed to be Smith’s follow-up to her 2021 effort, Lately I Feel Everything. Her Instagram post also informed her fans that COPINGMECHANISM‘s first single would arrive Thursday (August 4).  “Album coming September 23,” Willow Smith excitedly typed in her post. “My new song “hover like a GODDESS” will be OUT everywhere TOMORROW @ 9 pm PST !! KEEP YOUR THIRD EYES PEELED!!”More from VIBE.comLL Cool J To Perform At 2022 'iHeartRadio Music Festival'Michael...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon

Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
BROOKLYN, NY
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Femi Oguns
Person
Viola Davis
ComicBook

The Gray Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Gray Man is the latest film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and sees the directing duo reteaming up with Captain America star Chris Evans. The new movie is hitting Netflix next week, but if you're itching to see it sooner, it was released in theatres this weekend. Despite the film's star-studded cast, it hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 52% critics score after 86 reviews. However, the film is fairing a lot better with audiences. Currently, it has a 91% audience score, but it should be noted that only 50+ people have reviewed it. It looks like many moviegoers are waiting for the film to drop on Netflix. You can check out some of the mixed reviews below:
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Marvel Confirms Worst Kept Secret in MCU

The hole left in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman can ot be understated. When Black Panther hit theaters in February of 2018, it immediately became one of the most impactful and important comic book movies of all time. It opened new doors for comic book movies through its representation, not as side characters or replacements for other characters, but as original heros. The film’s prominence, originality, and impact are in part why the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) almost 2 years ago was such a great loss for the MCU, Marvel fans, and the world.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Film Star#Men S Health#Fed
Vibe

Angelica Ross To Star In ‘Chicago’ On Broadway

Click here to read the full article. Angelica Ross is taking her talents to Broadway. The Pose star has landed the role of Roxie Hart in the theater rendition of Chicago, according to Broadway. The drama is set to run at the Ambassador Theatre on Sept. 12 and play the role through November 6. With her debut role, Ross becomes the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show.More from VIBE.comIs LGBTQ+ Representation Enough? Dyllón Burnside Talks On-Screen Queerness, 'Pose,' And Where True Revolution BeginsPost Malone Rakes In $200K While Playing Apex Legends For CharityIdris...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Tupac Shakur’s Sister Accuses Estate Executor Of Financial Misappropriation

Click here to read the full article. Tupac Shakur’s sister has filed a lawsuit against the executor of their mother’s estate, alleging financial misappropriation and a failure to distribute Pac’s personal belongings in a “hide and control” strategy. According to Rolling Stone, the suit, filed by Sekyiwa Shakur, accuses trustee Tom Whalley of embezzling millions from Afeni Shakur’s estate. Whalley, who worked closely with Pac and Afeni during their lifetimes, deems the accusation as not only “offensive” but “legally baseless.” In a hearing on Monday (July 25), Shakur’s lawyers requested that the court appoint an “independent” CPA to perform an audit...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock For Oscars Slap In New Video

Click here to read the full article. It’s been four months since the 94th Academy Awards ceremony where the shocking Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap occurred. Now, Smith is taking a moment to issue a formal apology and answer questions about the incident. The King Richard actor took to YouTube to deliver a more personal statement to Rock and and answer questions from fans in a video titled “It’s been a minute…” Smith spoke candidly about his actions and what he’s learned since his “unacceptable and harmful behavior” over four months ago.More from VIBE.comChris Rock On Oscars Slap: "I'm Not A Victim Motherf**ker"Dave...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’

“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
MOVIES
Vibe

Omarion To Naysayers: “22 Years Of Work” Can’t Be Dismissed

Click here to read the full article. At 37 years old, R&B sensation Omarion has already been in the music biz for two decades. After ascending from R&B group B2K, the Inglewood native took a solo route that gave us the hits such as, “Ice Box,” “Touch,” “Entourage,” “O,” and “Post to Be.” In 2022, Omarion is still performing sold-out shows across the country where he serenades his fans with sultry lyrics and sex appeal. Following the release of part-one of his tell-all docuseries Omega The Gift & The Curse, the singer spoke with HelloBeautiful about a number of topics –...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max Contract Extension From Warriors

Click here to read the full article. Draymond Green is regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champ and former Defensive Player of the Year has embodied the grit and “Strength In Numbers” mantra that has become ingrained in the team’s DNA over the past decade. Now, Green is looking to have his dedication to the franchise reciprocated in the form of a max contract extension, which the power forward reportedly plans to request from Golden State’s front office in the coming days. According to The Athletic, Green—who will be eligible to sign...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
MOVIES
Vibe

Tyga Apologizes To The Mexican Community For His “Ay Caramba” Video

Click here to read the full article. Tyga has appeared to score his latest hit with his recent release “Ay Caramba,” a number that finds the rapper attempting to recapture the Latin-inspired magic of his 2019 single, “Macarena.” While the accompanying music video has amassed more than 4 million views on YouTube less than a month after its release, it has also garnered criticism from the Mexican community. Many have been deriding the visual for its stereotypical portrayal of Mexican culture, while others are deeming it as outright racist. In an effort to clarify his intent, Tyga sat down with the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy