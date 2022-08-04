John Boyega Has No Desire To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Click here to read the full article.

John Boyega addressed rumors of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in secret roles in his cover story with Men’s Health. The actor revealed he currently has no desire to join the massive superhero-powered world.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” he answered when asked about joining the MCU. “I want to do nuanced things. . . . I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Elsewhere in the feature, Boyega’s agent, Femi Oguns, shared how the actor selects roles, making sure to avoid playing certain characters such as enslaved people, cliche sports roles, and drug dealers.

“For John, it was never about trying to fit into the box. He wants to be the outline of the box,” Oguns explained. “For John, it’s all about accountability. He doesn’t want to be defined by any stereotypical roles.

The young actor has had a pretty full summer. This month brings the debut of Breaking —the thriller drama where Boyega plays a former lance corporal alongside the late Michael K. Williams—which is due in theaters on Aug. 26. He also plays in the anticipated movie The Woman King alongside Viola Davis, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 16.

“The fact that I would be able to speak in my father’s accent, in my native tongue, and portray something that’s different from what I’ve done before, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m coming. I want to be a part of that big-time,” he shares of his role in The Woman King.

