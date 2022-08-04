Police searching for males who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy

Police are looking for help identifying three men who reportedly stole narcotics from a Walgreens pharmacy Wednesday.

According to Groton Police, three males wearing hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings entered the Walgreens at 441 Long Hill Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and went directly to the pharmacy. The males jumped over the counter and began taking specific narcotics from the shelves, police said.

A police officer happened to be conducting a walk-through of the store at the time and interrupted the theft. The three males fled the store and the officer chased them on foot until they got into a car and took off, police said. The car was described as a dark-colored Toyota Camry sedan with North Carolina Reg# JHE1351. Police said the license plate was not registered to the car.

Groton police are asking anyone with information about the subjects involved or who witnessed the incident to call the department at 860-441-6712.