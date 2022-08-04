ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Courant

Man dies after being rescued from public pool in Meriden

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqKKp_0h4g1NPS00
Man dies after being rescued from public pool in Meriden Hartford Courant/TNS

A man has died after being rescued from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden, according to police.

The man, 72, was rescued from the pool after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency services and fire personnel were on the scene to render aid before the victim was transported to Mid-State Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make a determination on the manner and cause of death. Police said once that has been made, they will better understand if there were underlying medical issues that contributed to his death.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The city of Meriden has closed Hubbard Park pool until Aug. 8, according to police.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

19-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After New Haven Shooting

A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about a person shot on Dixwell Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old West Haven man who had...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Naugatuck police: road closed after fiery crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd. On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
athleticbusiness.com

Public Pool Closed Following Drowning

A public pool in Meriden, Conn., is closed until Aug. 8 while authorities investigate a recent drowning at the facility. According to the local Fox affiliate, Meriden police said lifeguards at Hubbard Park pulled a 73-year-old man from the pool at around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. After being pulled from...
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meriden#Accident#Mid State Medical Center#Hartford Courant#Tribune Content Agency
WTNH

Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting

Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
MERIDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Motorcycle Crash Closes Commerce Drive

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 5:43 PM, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a. motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street in Fairfield, CT. The. crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say

EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

East Haven bar shooting kills one, injures another

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven Police said. Police say the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar at 655 Main Street in East Haven Saturday at around 1:36 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Found Shot In Legs In Norwalk, Police Say

A man was found shot in the legs in Fairfield County after police received multiple phone calls reporting gunshots. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 in the area of South Main Street and Merritt Street. Responding officers located a crime scene in the area...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Police Find Missing Children, Father Taken Into Custody

Police have located two kids that went missing out of Bridgeport and their father has been taken into custody. A Silver Alert was issued for the children after their disappearance but has since been canceled. The children, aged three and six, were believed to be with their father, Uciel Martinez....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Man Faces DUI Charge After Causing 4-Vehicle I-95 Crash In New Haven, Police Say

A Connecticut man faces DUI charges after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash on I-95. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in New Haven, on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to Connecticut State Police, Justin Sollenne, age 30, of Naugatuck, was driving south on I-95 when he side-swiped another vehicle and then began to spin before coming to a rest, said Trooper Robert Coyne.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy