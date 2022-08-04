Man dies after being rescued from public pool in Meriden Hartford Courant/TNS

A man has died after being rescued from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden, according to police.

The man, 72, was rescued from the pool after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency services and fire personnel were on the scene to render aid before the victim was transported to Mid-State Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make a determination on the manner and cause of death. Police said once that has been made, they will better understand if there were underlying medical issues that contributed to his death.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The city of Meriden has closed Hubbard Park pool until Aug. 8, according to police.