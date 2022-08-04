ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World guests get stuck on It’s a Small World ride for over an hour

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DeOxo_0h4g0xi300

Unlucky guests at Disney World were stuck on the famous “It’s a Small World” ride for over an hour after the attraction broke down.

Miniature robots of children from different countries continued to sing at the park-goers for 45 minutes as they sat waiting to be rescued.

A video of the incident was posted on TikTok , which described the experience as “torture”.

“[Park staff] didn’t realise for like 45 mins, everyone was stuck on a boat so we sat there for about an hour stuck with the song on repeat,” the visitor commented.

