ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Scott Parker urging promoted Bournemouth to embrace Premier League challenge

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Scott Parker says Bournemouth must embrace the challenge of the Premier League after confirming summer signings Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell will miss Saturday’s opener against Aston Villa.

The Cherries are back in the top flight following a two-year absence having won promotion last term as Championship runners-up.

Head coach Parker last week warned the south-coast club are “way short of where we need to be” following a quiet summer in the transfer market and a host of departures.

Yet the former England midfielder, who is working hard on recruitment but does not expect any arrivals in time for the weekend, adopted a more upbeat tone ahead of Villa’s visit to Vitality Stadium.

“My head and the team’s head is solely on Saturday,” he told a press conference.

“We’re going into the biggest league in the world and we worked tirelessly last year to be in this position.

“We need to bring a fighting spirit and a real determination on the weekend if we want to get something out of the game.

“As I said, us as a group of players, along with the fans, the staff, the owner and everyone else, it’s something we all wanted last year and we need to embrace that.”

Parker this week bolstered his ranks with the arrival of midfielder Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough, while he was further boosted by star striker Dominic Solanke signing a contract extension on Wednesday.

Although those two are set to feature against Steven Gerrard’s side, former West Ham defender Fredericks and ex-Blackburn midfielder Rothwell will have to wait for debuts due to calf and quad injuries respectively.

“The latest on Ryan is that he’s on the grass,” said Parker.

“He picked up a calf injury when we were in Portugal (training camp) and the weekend will be too soon for him, unfortunately.

“The same goes for Joe Rothwell, which is disappointing. They’re two players that we’ve brought in and they’ve both picked up knocks.

“Joe will probably be slightly longer than Ryan in terms of where he is.

“Ryan is moving slowly, progressing in the right way and hopefully we can get him in and around the squad over the coming weeks.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Eddie Howe warns Financial Fair Play rules will limit Newcastle's ability to spend big for the foreseeable future, with club having just £40m left to spend this summer as they chase James Maddison

Eddie Howe has warned that Financial Fair Play will have an impact on Newcastle United for ‘a number of years’. There was an expectation that the arrival of Saudi-backed owners would result in lavish investment in the playing squad. But while £94million was spent in January on five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham

Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Solanke
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Joe Rothwell
Person
Ryan Fredericks
Person
Marcus Tavernier
The Associated Press

Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers

LONDON (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth#The Premier League#Championship
The Independent

Newcastle want to live up to expectations after opening win, says Fabian Schar

Fabian Schar is happy to bear the expectation of Newcastle fans after blasting away the early-season cobwebs with an opening-day piledriver.The Magpies dominated against promoted Nottingham Forest from start to finish at St James’ Park on Saturday but were repeatedly frustrated until the Switzerland international finally beat debutant keeper Dean Henderson with a 22-yard rocket 13 minutes into the second half.Schar’s timely intervention provided the foundation for a 2-0 win which might have been significantly more handsome, boosting already-high levels of optimism on Tyneside following a near £150million-and-counting spending spree since Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium brought an end to more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has not closed the door on Mateusz Klich

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has not closed the door on midfielder Mateusz Klich’s Elland Road future.Speculation has been mounting over whether Klich will remain at Leeds beyond this summer after limited game time under Marsch during pre-season.But the Poland international made a big impact off the bench in Saturday’s opening Premier League win against Wolves and Marsch remains open-minded.The American said after his side’s 2-1 victory: “I can understand that some people have questioned it because we haven’t had him involved in certain things.“But you know what, let’s see how things go. I know as long as he’s here, he’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Scott Parker wants Bournemouth to make life ‘horrible’ for opponents

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has urged his players to develop a “nasty streak” and become “horrible” to play against in order to compete in the Premier League.The newly-promoted Cherries – Championship runners-up last term – enjoyed a dream top-flight return thanks to Saturday’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa.Goals from Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore earned the physical hosts victory at Vitality Stadium and Parker wants to maintain the intimidating approach.“Coming here needs to be uncomfortable,” he said. “Teams need to be coming away from here knowing they’ve been in a right game and they need to feel that constantly really. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa look to take the next steps to a European place when it visits newly-promoted Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium at 10am ET Saturday (Watch live online via Peacock Premium). Villa won just twice over the final 11 matches of the last Premier League season following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Newcastle Premier League 2022-23 live stream, how to watch: Eddie Howe key to money infused turnaround

Newcastle are a before and after story. The biggest part of the before and after is the new sportswashing Saudi Arabian ownership. Along with that, however, comes the before and after of the manager they hired, Eddie Howe. Their great escape from relegation is like little the Premier League has ever seen and that's without spending significant cash in January due to Financial Fair Play concerns. Before Howe's relegation with Bournemouth in 2020, it seemed possible he could have the inside track for the next job that opened in the top six but ended up taking over a year away from coaching before Newcastle came knocking.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Fulham vs Liverpool: TV channel, kick off time and team news

Newly promoted Fulham face a potentially brutal return to the Premier League as they welcome Liverpool to Craven Cottage this afternoon. The Cottagers enjoyed a strong Championship season last term, finishing top of the league, two points ahead of runners-up Bournemouth. But in recent years have turned into something of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Rival Watch: Liverpool Held By Fulham In Early Boost For Manchester City

Liverpool dropped their first points of the season today in their first game against newly promoted Fulham. The Red's were arguably lucky to come away with a point, and give City and early boost. The two teams are expected to go toe to toe in the title race this season again as they have done for the last number of years, and Liverpool's draw today means it's already advantage City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy