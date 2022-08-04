Asheville Regional Airport opens new cell phone lot for those picking up travelers

Read on wlos.com
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
Emergency repair closes Greenville Co. road for weekend
Portions of White Horse Road will be closed for sewer repairs starting Friday night and throughout the weekend.
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Mongoose Bikes hosts Dirtvana Jam at Riveter Bike Park
Mills River — WLOS - Mongoose Bikes hosted the inaugural Dirtvana Jam at The Riveter Bike Park in Mills River, N.C., on Saturday. X Games medalists Kevin Peraza, Pat Casey, Mykel Larrin and Ben Wallace, along with Olympian Nikita Ducarroz were there to give local youth and bike enthusiasts the chance to meet and ride with the Mongoose team. It was the first time that Mongoose hosted a Jam at a dirt-only bike park.
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park
The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
Parking fees could transform Great Smoky National Park visitor experience
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park system is poised for a burst of growth that will not only address a backlog of unmet needs but position the most-visited national park in the country to better meet visitor expectations. Cassius Cash, who has served as the park superintendent since 2014, spent...
Missing college student found dead in remote area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cherokee, N.C. — The search for a missing college student ended tragically on Friday when authorities found 23-year-old Bryce Evans' body in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to...
Asheville dog show celebrates diversity of canines from all walks of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While one highly-acclaimed, national dog show highlights certain types of dog breeds, another one closer to home showcases unique attributes of others. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show showcases the elegance of purebred dogs. The WestVILLEminster dog show celebrates the diversity of canines with a...
Western NC county puts AR-15s in all schools to beef up security
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — A school district in western North Carolina is making AR-15s available on all of its campuses for school resource officers, ABC affiliate WLOS reported. The semi-automatic rifles will be locked in safes, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said. Harwood said the county board of commissioners...
Here's the best sandwhich shop in NC, according to Yelp reviews
Bryson City, N.C. — According to a list compiled by Yelp for National Sandwich Month, a sandwhich shop in western North Carolina tops the charts for having the best sandwhiches in the state. The High Test Deli And Sweet Shop in Bryson City was rated one of the best...
How much solar energy does local government produce?
The clock to 2030 is ticking. Both Buncombe County and the city of Asheville have resolved that, by the end of that year, government operations will be powered entirely by renewable energy. A 2019 report produced by The Cadmus Group, a Massachusetts-based consulting firm, laid out numerous ways for the two local governments to achieve those goals.
Upstate Teen Raises Chickens for Her Summer Business
TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Sporadic peeps ring out from beyond the four walls of heated cages as chicks poke their heads out to feed from a tiny trough. Most of the dozens of week-old chickens congregate in one cage, except a single chick separated from the others. Sophia Pahnke opens the lid and pulls it out.
Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend and something gorgeous to look at?. The North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival is happening Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Mitchell County. The festival is a big deal for one couple from South...
'Make every dollar count': Wee Trade kids, family consignment sale happening Aug. 5-7
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Wee Trade is back in western North Carolina this weekend, just ahead of back-to-school time for kids. Wee Trade, a massive consignment event at the WNC Ag Center's Davis Event Center in Fletcher, is all about families supporting families in the local community. The three-day,...
Crews restore power to thousands after outage in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 5 p.m. Update:All major outages have been repaired in Greenville County, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Duke Energy website is again showing more than 3,000 customers without power in the Simpsonville area. It now says the estimated restoration is 5:45 p.m. The City...
