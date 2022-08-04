ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state law enforcement officials Thursday said New York has over 20 open investigations into illegal guns.

Hochul said a months-long investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.

She said State police have recovered 795 illegal guns across New York. That's a 104% jump from this point a year ago, where they only seized 389 guns. So far in 2022, Hochul acknowledged over 6,000 illegal guns have been recovered.

Hochul has called for special legislative sessions following the Supreme Court's ruling against New York's concealed carry law. The new state laws are in compliance with that ruling will be coming out as that ruling takes effect in September.

"We are not stopping until we remove the specter of illegal guns off our streets," she said. "New York City, Albany, Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton all of our cities are seeing challenges here and at the state level we are taking a coordinated approach to make sure that we don't just deal with this, but also we have the toughest gun laws in the nation."

Hochul says the new Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reached out to her to use the state as a model to inspire more collaboration and information sharing across states to combat gun trafficking nationwide.

Joe Reed
4d ago

The Government has no authority to regulate guns, regardless of what the Government claims. They work for us, and we decided the Right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

4QBiden
4d ago

Republicans respected the Constitution ! Democrats can care less about the Constitution and the rights it applies to Americans

Domaorn
4d ago

how about all those illegal immigrants? or the illegal trash and parking? or fixing the roads? ya worried about guns and people in NY killing each other with cars, drugs, and machetes lol it isn't the guns.. ya take them away and if a person wants to kill someone they will find a way.. the lawful ain't the issue. it's your whole country's lack of going hard after the criminals

