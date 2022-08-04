Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state law enforcement officials Thursday said New York has over 20 open investigations into illegal guns.

Hochul said a months-long investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.

She said State police have recovered 795 illegal guns across New York. That's a 104% jump from this point a year ago, where they only seized 389 guns. So far in 2022, Hochul acknowledged over 6,000 illegal guns have been recovered.

Hochul has called for special legislative sessions following the Supreme Court's ruling against New York's concealed carry law. The new state laws are in compliance with that ruling will be coming out as that ruling takes effect in September.

"We are not stopping until we remove the specter of illegal guns off our streets," she said. "New York City, Albany, Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton all of our cities are seeing challenges here and at the state level we are taking a coordinated approach to make sure that we don't just deal with this, but also we have the toughest gun laws in the nation."

Hochul says the new Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reached out to her to use the state as a model to inspire more collaboration and information sharing across states to combat gun trafficking nationwide.