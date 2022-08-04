Joe Ryan has high praise for Twins trade deadline additions to bullpen

Read on fansided.com
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
The Minnesota Twins bullpen had another rough night, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to erupt for nine runs in the final four innings during a 9-3 loss on Thursday night. The Twins were in good shape through the first five innings thanks to the pitching of Sonny Gray. The veteran held Toronto hitless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Vikings 2022 NFL training camp
New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is helming his own team for the first time in his career in 2022. At Vikings training camp, he is now the final decision-maker on the entire Vikings roster and, as such, has to figure out how to take the team to the next level that former head coach Mike Zimmer was never able to get Kirk Cousins and company to.
Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor
At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
White Sox Organizational Dysfunction to Blame for Trade Deadline Failures
I know, they’re only two games out of first place with 57 games to play. Yes, they’re in the midst of a “soft spot” in the schedule that features 19 consecutive games against sub-.500 opponents. But it’s hard not to be at least mildly perturbed, yes that’s the word we’ll use, about the state of the Chicago White Sox over the past few days.
ESPN Posts Bizarre Analytical Ranking of Detroit Lions' Offensive Line
If your analytical model thinks the Detroit Lions' offensive line will finish in the bottom-third of the league, something could be terribly off.
Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Friday lineup
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Espinal for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Report: Guardians Pursuit Of Deadline Target Fell Apart Over Prospects
Sometimes a team must discern a need from a want. The Guardians wanted to find ways to provide greater run support for their pitchers. But teams looking to trade with the Guardians needed some of Cleveland’s top prospects. And that’s how we got through a rather silent trade deadline...
Padres next addition after Juan Soto trade is coming soon
The San Diego Padres already got Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Brandon Carpenter at the trade deadline. Yet, there are reinforcements on the way. The San Diego Padres had a mission at the trade deadline, and that was to drastically improve their roster. They did just that, acquiring closer Josh Hader, utility man Brandon Drury, first baseman Josh Bell, and superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Just when you thought the Padres could not get in any better shape, one player is nearing his return.
Gordon's 10th inning sprint leads Twins to win Mahle's debut
Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored on a 10th-inning grounder as the Minnesota Twins won in Tyler Mahle's debut, scoring a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. The big story coming into the evening was the debut of Mahle, who was acquired for three...
Bears already thin wide receiver room takes a big hit with apparent injury
The Chicago Bears’ weak wide receiver room takes another hit with the N’Keal Harry injury. As if the Chicago Bears were not already devoid of talent in the wide receiver room, N’Keal Harry had to be helped off the field by his teammates and trainers during training camp on Saturday.
MLB insider questions Cubs for holding onto Willson Contreras
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal questioned the Chicago Cubs’ logic for not trading catcher Willson Contreras at the deadline. The MLB trade deadline is over, and most of the names that were expected to be dealt ultimately were. When it comes to the Chicago Cubs, the team shockingly opted against trading catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Contreras was the most surprising, considering he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Pete Alonso ruled safe on controversial call at home: Best tweets, memes
New York Mets star Pete Alonso was initially ruled out after a tag at home plate by Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud. Instead, the Mets challenged the play, and Alonso was called safe. What makes a rivalry game that much more intense? How about a controversial call? That is...
