newway
2d ago
Leave monuments alone. Put up NEW ONES. But they must be WORTHY of the honor.
9
darkblaze435
2d ago
leave the monuments be, let them stay where they are.
9
Kiwanis will unveil mural Friday
Aug. 4. A stunning mural by Julie Anna Kaufman will be unveiled at Veterans Park in Huntersville Friday at 6 pm. It was commissioned by the Lake Norman Kiwanis. Kaufman said the juxtaposition of the United Nations style globe next to the Huntersville logo is representative of the global and local reach of Kiwanis.
Iredell-Statesville Schools officials welcome 172 new teachers, continue efforts to hire dozens more
Approximately 172 new Iredell-Statesville Schools teachers attended orientation at the Unity Center in Statesville on Wednesday. The annual event brings all of the new teachers from across the system under one roof to fill out forms, learn about district policies and to get motivated for the upcoming school year. “It’s...
Catawba respond to report, investigation surrounding Kings Mountain casino project
A federal investigation into the Catawba Nation’s casino project in Kings Mountain is a standard review of the tribe’s agreements and operations and is not focused on the relatives of politicians receiving money from casino vendors, the Catawba said in a statement. The National Indian Gaming Commission spokesperson...
North Carolina restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
North Carolina Oktoberfest — free family event
North Carolina Oktoberfest is a free, family-friendly event that takes place October 29th, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
CMPD investigating death threats against Mayor Lyles and city council members
CHARLOTTE — CMPD is investigating death threats against Mayor Vi Lyles and city council members sent by email early Friday morning. Charlotte City Council member Larken Egleston told Channel 9 that he, Mayor Lyles, and council members Braxton Winston, Julie Eiselt, Greg Phipps, Dimple Ajmera, and Malcolm Graham received the email around 2:12 a.m. today.
City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group
At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
‘True American hero’: Caldwell County mourns loss of fire chief
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County community is mourning the loss of the Gamewell Fire Department chief, who passed away on Thursday. Gamewell Fire Chief Sam Smith passed away at Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to a release from Caldwell County Emergency Services. Smith was a member of...
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
2nd Annual Kantoberfest in Kannapolis
West Avenue District and Old Armor Beer Company are present the 2nd Annual Kantoberfest. This is Kannapolis’ Oktoberfest celebration. We’ve put together a big list of Oktoberfest celebrations in the Charlotte area! Check it out for the Wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions, bratwurst, beer and more!. It...
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
North Carolina casino under federal investigation: 'Knew it was bad from the get-go'
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave company shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area off of Interstate 85. The talk...
N.C. nature preserve, site of the worst onshore fuel spill in the U.S., still closed 2 years later
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Oehler Nature Preserve sits on a clean, winding two-lane road just north of Charlotte. Subdivisions with new single-family homes surround one side. The North Prong Clark Creek runs along the back of the wooded preserves. Along the road, there are signs of construction. Orange cones and flags, some equipment is visible around the gravel access roads. Signs along the front of the preserve read: “Closed to the public.”
