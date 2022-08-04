Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson go through a friend breakup in The Banshees of Inisherin trailer

Read on ew.com
Colin Farrell Says He Had Panic Attacks While Filming ‘Thirteen Lives’: “It Was Incredibly Nerve Racking”
When Colin Farrell heard that his Thirteen Lives co-star Viggo Mortensen wanted to do the film’s grueling underwater scenes himself rather than rely on a stunt double, he couldn’t resist diving in behind him. “I couldn’t have Viggo take all the glory,” Farrell joked to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night at the premiere of the Ron Howard-directed film. “I might have to blame Viggo for that decision but, you know, in for a penny in for a pound. If Viggo’s in, I’m in.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'House of the Dragon,' 'Thirteen Lives' and MoreWhy Viggo...
digitalspy.com
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Peaky Blinders star Tom Hardy team up for biker movie
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Peaky Blinders star Tom Hardy are teaming up for an ambitious new movie. The pair will be joined by Elvis breakout star Austin Butler in the cast of The Bikeriders, inspired by the novel of the same name as well as the photography of its author Danny Lyon (via Deadline).
Where to Watch Colin Farrell’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ Movie
If you’re looking to beat the heat, Ron Howard’s new film Thirteen Lives is now playing in select theaters. But if you wait just a few more days, the buzzy new movie will also be available to stream on Prime Video. Starring Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton,...
EW.com
Ride Brad Pitt's Bullet Train as palate cleanser after intense Thirteen Lives and Five Days at Memorial
Snakes on a plane, assassins on a train: Some concepts are so blood simple, they can sell themselves in a sentence fragment. Who needs verbs when you have katanas, Bad Bunny, and Brad Pitt smirking in a bucket hat? (There is in fact a snake somewhere on board this Bullet Train, though its venom-tipped slithering must compete with a thousand other ways to die.)
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”
Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s Relationship Timeline
Kate Hudson hasn't had the easiest journey when it comes to love — but she found something special with Danny Fujikawa. The couple began dating in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later. Hudson surprised fans with her pregnancy news, posting footage of a sex reveal party on […]
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto Jump Onboard the Haunted Mansion Movie
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022. Jared Leto and Jamie Lee Curtis have hopped onboard the Haunted Mansion. The two stars have joined the cast of Disney's Haunted Mansion movie, based on the classic Disney theme park ride, E! News has learned. In the movie,...
Jack Quaid On How The Boys Impacted His Approach To Controversy Surrounding Star Trek: Lower Decks' Raunchiest Moment
Jack Quaid spoke about the now infamous scene in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 that caused a stir among fans.
Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum Has Just Gotten ‘Better’ At Lap Dances For 3rd ‘Magic Mike’ Movie
Fans should expect greatness from Channing Tatum, 42, in the third Magic Mike movie, according to his co-star Salma Hayek, 55. The actress told People that the upcoming male stripper flick will feature a lap dance from Channing that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in the first two films. “If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything,” Salma explained in the Aug. 4 interview. “His dance skills—he just got better.”
Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie
It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
Road House reboot with Jake Gyllenhaal confirmed as Conor McGregor added to cast
Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior and Billy Magnussen are in the cast
Luck review – disgraced former Pixar’s chief’s enjoyable if clunky comeback
The story of orphaned Sam (Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world, Luck is the first release from Skydance Animation, the new home of disgraced former Pixar and Disney executive John Lasseter, who clearly knows a thing or two about falling on his feet. As such, Pixar comparisons are inevitable. In the design of the film, both in the real world and the “land of luck”, there’s a kinship with Inside Out. But while Pixar movies tell their stories visually, Luck finds itself wielding densely detailed exposition about the process of deploying luck to the human world.
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
EW.com
Once Upon a Time: Everything we know about season 7 so far
With Once Upon a Time set to go through a creative reboot, EW has rounded up all the intel from ABC and executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis on the upcoming seventh season. (Bookmark this page — we'll keep updating with the latest news until the show returns this fall.)
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ to Close London Film Festival
Rian Johnson’s all-star whodunnit sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to close the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. The Netflix feature — starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista — will have its European premiere on Oct. 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, drawing the curtain on the 66th edition of the event, which will open with Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical on Oct. 5. More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Film Festival: Emily Bronte Movie 'Emily' to Open Platform CompetitionWarner Bros. Discovery Sets Leadership for U.K....
