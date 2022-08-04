Read on www.westchesterfamily.com
6 Must-Try Bottomless Brunch Spots in Westchester
We’ve compiled the best bottomless brunch spots to enjoy this weekend in Westchester. All you need to worry about is your order!. It’s Sunday, and you know what that means…brunch! Whether you go for the chicken and waffles or bottomless mimosas, there’s a place for every brunch lover. Here are the top places to brunch in Westchester where you can enjoy a Bloody Mary (or two) with your friends.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Good News from Yorktown: Trader’s Joe’s Opens; Bad News-Par 3 Golf Won’t Open
Trader Joe’s, the popular grocery store, opened its first store in Northern Westchester on July 21. Located on Crompond road in the Lowe’s Shopping Center next to the Taconic Parkway, Trader Joe’s has quickly developed a big following from foodies in the tri-state region. Other Trader Joe’s...
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
"Missing" Dandini masterpiece found in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - It's the next chapter in an art world mystery: A missing masterpiece, found hanging in plain sight inside a New Rochelle church. Now, there's evidence of the painting's importance and value. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, for 60 years, worshippers at the Church of the Holy Family had no idea a painting purchased in Rome by a former pastor was a masterpiece experts thought had been lost. "I can never forget my immediate reaction when I saw this painting. I was shocked," said Iona University art historian Tom Ruggio. Ruggio stopped to pray at the church in 2020, looked up...
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
TikTok Video Shows Sad State of The Newburgh Mall
Indoor malls are often the pulse of a city's social life. Most malls become extremely busy in the afternoons and are usually swamped on the weekends and holidays. However, there's one mall in the Hudson Valley that seems like it is on life support. I hate being rude but if...
Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers
The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
Grand Opening Set For Brand-New Jersey Mike's Subs Location In Middletown
Jersey Mike's Subs announced plans for the grand opening of its new sandwich shop in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the restaurant chain will open a location in Orange County at 444 Route 211 East in Middletown, representatives announced. The grand opening will include a fundraiser through Sunday,...
Missing Ramapo, NY Dog Miraculously Rescued by Community
More than ever, people are adopting and saving animals. Whether it's an animal that showed up at your door or one that you rescued from the shelter, each story has a meaningful memory behind it. From cats to dogs, bunnies and birds, our "pets" have become more of our fur...
NYCHA hosts Family Day at Moore Houses, honors actor Lou Torres
Bronx residents came out on Saturday to celebrate Moore Houses Community Family Day with music, food, and activities. Among the fun, there was a sentimental street renaming for a legendary South Bronx actor Lou Torres.
Archeological dig reveals clues about Black entrepreneur in Westchester
RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) -- There have been some tantalizing finds at an archeological dig in Westchester County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, historians are finally piecing together the story of one of the county's first Black entrepreneurs, 150 years after he died.Volunteers are on site in suburban Rye, sifting through the past to find pieces of ceramic, glass and metal that help tell the story of the Voris family and fill in the blanks about a 19th century businessman."And it shouldn't be blank. It should be well known and celebrated by all," historian Douglas Carey said.Carey is leading the work...
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
Closure of Union Square benefits center leaves vulnerable NYers scrambling
New Yorkers who relied on a Union Square benefits center were turned away when it shut down. City officials said the closure wouldn't present a hardship [ more › ]
Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)
The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
Archeological dig in Rye uncovers pieces of Westchester's lost Black history
An eight-day archeological dig just wrapped up in Rye uncovering a piece of Westchester's lost history.
Middletown students can “Shop with a Cop” for school supplies
The Middletown Police Department is running a "Shop with a Cop" program to help children get school supplies for the upcoming school year.
New York Man Accused Of Kidnapping Mother, Child in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is accused of kidnapping a mother and child. He's also accused of badly injuring the mother. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Ramapo Police Department received a report of a woman and her child allegedly being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
