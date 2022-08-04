ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6 Must-Try Bottomless Brunch Spots in Westchester

We’ve compiled the best bottomless brunch spots to enjoy this weekend in Westchester. All you need to worry about is your order!. It’s Sunday, and you know what that means…brunch! Whether you go for the chicken and waffles or bottomless mimosas, there’s a place for every brunch lover. Here are the top places to brunch in Westchester where you can enjoy a Bloody Mary (or two) with your friends.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

"Missing" Dandini masterpiece found in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - It's the next chapter in an art world mystery: A missing masterpiece, found hanging in plain sight inside a New Rochelle church. Now, there's evidence of the painting's importance and value. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, for 60 years, worshippers at the Church of the Holy Family had no idea a painting purchased in Rome by a former pastor was a masterpiece experts thought had been lost. "I can never forget my immediate reaction when I saw this painting. I was shocked," said Iona University art historian Tom Ruggio. Ruggio stopped to pray at the church in 2020, looked up...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh

A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
NEWBURGH, NY
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

TikTok Video Shows Sad State of The Newburgh Mall

Indoor malls are often the pulse of a city's social life. Most malls become extremely busy in the afternoons and are usually swamped on the weekends and holidays. However, there's one mall in the Hudson Valley that seems like it is on life support. I hate being rude but if...
NEWBURGH, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers

The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Archeological dig reveals clues about Black entrepreneur in Westchester

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) -- There have been some tantalizing finds at an archeological dig in Westchester County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, historians are finally piecing together the story of one of the county's first Black entrepreneurs, 150 years after he died.Volunteers are on site in suburban Rye, sifting through the past to find pieces of ceramic, glass and metal that help tell the story of the Voris family and fill in the blanks about a 19th century businessman."And it shouldn't be blank. It should be well known and celebrated by all," historian Douglas Carey said.Carey is leading the work...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
roi-nj.com

Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)

The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY

