RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) -- There have been some tantalizing finds at an archeological dig in Westchester County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, historians are finally piecing together the story of one of the county's first Black entrepreneurs, 150 years after he died.Volunteers are on site in suburban Rye, sifting through the past to find pieces of ceramic, glass and metal that help tell the story of the Voris family and fill in the blanks about a 19th century businessman."And it shouldn't be blank. It should be well known and celebrated by all," historian Douglas Carey said.Carey is leading the work...

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO