Arlington Police Upgrade Charges to Murder After Man Set on Fire at Gas Station Dies

This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
Dallas police investigating double homicide on Woodcastle Drive
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are working to find out more about a shooting in the southeast part of the city that left two dead on Friday.On August 5 just before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive on a shooting call. When they arrived, police found David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.So far, police said they are still investigating possible motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting. They did not say how or if the two decedents were related.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective John Valdez, #7298, via email or by phone at 214-671-3623. Please reference case number 141702-2022.
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, One Injured After Local Armed Robbery
When Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in southwest Fort Worth on Tuesday, they found two gunshot victims: a man and his girlfriend. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the man later died. An investigation determined that the suspect and the male victim knew each other....
KSAT 12
Texas woman charged with murder after setting her boyfriend on fire at gas station, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas – A Texas woman who was previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after her boyfriend died. Breana Johnson, 24, was charged with aggravated assault after setting 25-year-old Ricky Doyle on fire at a gas station in Arlington just after 9 p.m. on July 18, according to the Arlington Police Department.
Dallas police looking for double homicide suspect, considered armed and dangerous
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a murder suspect. Infant Johnson is wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. Police describe Johnson as a 23-year-old black male, about 5'11, weighing approximately 150 lbs. On June 26, Johnson shot and killed Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, and David Deshawn Stewart, 27, during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Police were called after a neighbor heard gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments that night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until three days later. A neighbor said they found the couple's...
fox4news.com
2 men found fatally shot outside Dallas home
DALLAS - Dallas police found two men shot to death outside a home in the Pleasant Grove area late Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Responding officers found 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair with multiple gunshot wounds. They...
San Antonio Current
Texas woman faces murder charge after allegedly setting boyfriend on fire after argument
A woman is facing murder charges after allegedly setting her boyfriend on fire last month at a North Texas gas station and fleeing the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The victim, who had been hospitalized in Collin County since the July 18 incident, died from his injuries on Tuesday,...
Drunk driver arrested after causing crash that injured Fort Worth officer, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth officer is hospitalized after a drunk driver caused him to crash into a tree Wednesday night, police said. At about 11:17 p.m. Aug. 3, the officer was responding to a call to assist another officer who was involved in a foot pursuit of an unrelated suspect.The officer was traveling westbound in the 3700 block of East Lancaster Avenue and was passing the suspect's vehicle when the suspect failed to yield and instead turned into the front of the officer's patrol vehicle, police said.Police said the impact forced the patrol vehicle to the right, where it exited the roadway and hit a tree—trapping the officer inside. The officer was extracted from the vehicle and then taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in an unknown condition.Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later found by officers a short distance away. An officer from the Driving While Intoxicated Unit determined the driver was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.The suspect—whose identity has not been released—faces charges of intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident.This is an ongoing investigation.
WFAA
Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery
According to police, a male employee was found injured after the carjacking, and the truck was found a few blocks away. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was set on fire during a domestic violence incident in July has died from his injuries, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday. The woman accused in the 25-year-old victim’s death will now face a charge of murder, APD said. On July...
dpdbeat.com
Double Homicide on Woodcastle Drive
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation. Anyone...
Convicted felon sentenced to 40 years for shooting at Allen officers while out on parole
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A felon fresh out of prison is going back behind bars for 40 years after shooting at police officers and leading them on a chase through four cities.Evan Kates, 31, of Carrollton, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted on three charges of aggravated assault against a public servant. The charges stemmed from an incident back in 2021, shortly after Kates had been released from prison on parole.At about 2:45 a.m. on August 22 that year, two Allen police officers were conducting a traffic stop on a suspected DWI. Suddenly, a man...
Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating and murder of girlfriend, Tarrant County DA says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating, murder and robbery of his girlfriend, the Tarrant County District’s Office announced. Q’Juan Tiakei Holmes was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Angela Gagne on Friday,...
Arlington woman charged with murder after setting boyfriend on fire
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A domestic violence case involving an Arlington woman who set her boyfriend on fire is now being investigated as a homicide following the victim's death.Back on July 18 just after 9:00 p.m., Arlington police responded to multiple 911 calls from the gas station in the 1900 block of E. Mayfield Road about a man on fire. Bystanders managed to douse the flames before first responders arrived, but the victim, named by law enforcement as Ricky Doyle, 25, of Arlington, suffered serious burns all over his body and was critically injured.Officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed video...
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
fox4news.com
Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
dallasexpress.com
Added Charge Postpones Dallas Murder Suspect’s Release
Dallas police added a charge to a pending case against an alleged violent criminal shortly before the suspect was to be released on bond. After news broke that suspect Julio Guerrero had posted bail, Dallas police added the additional charge of tampering with evidence, which effectively postponed his release from prison.
kurv.com
Retired NTX Cop Testifies In Honor Killing Trial
A retired North Texas cop is taking the stand in the trial of a man accused in the so-called “honor killing” of his daughters. Former Irving Police Detective Joe Henning told a Dallas County court officers were pretty sure Yaser Said murdered the teens in 2008. Said’s defense attorneys are trying to prove police botched the investigation. Said would get life in prison if convicted.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Missy Bevers' Murder, Still Unsolved Nearly Two Years Later, Gets a New Detective
Midlothian, TX - Dressed in what looked like SWAT gear and armed with a hammer, the killer came upon fitness instructor Terri "Missy" Bevers in the early morning hours of April 18, 2016. The 45-year-old Red Oak mother of three was setting up a Camp Gladiator exercise class at the Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian.
