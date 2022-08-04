ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Phone Arena

This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible

Remember when Best Buy tried to rain on Amazon's Prime Day parade by discounting (among many others) the mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) and high-end Edge+ (2022) with no special requirements and no strings attached?. Well, if the latter model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, felt like a...
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to $300

If a nice combination of versatility and affordability are what you’re looking for in a laptop, student laptop deals are starting to ramp up. Among them is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals we’ve seen, which is taking place at Lenovo. Currently you can get the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 for just $300, a savings of $80 from its regular price of $380. It even comes with free next-business-day shipping, so you can be up and running on your new IdeaPad in almost no time.
The Verge

OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price

After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
Android Police

Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches

We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week

If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.
Android Police

How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror

Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
Android Police

It's time for Amazon Drive users to move all their files or lose them

Amazon is much more than just a shopping destination you can pick up a brand spanking new microwave oven from — it actually has something of an ecosystem of its own with both software and hardware products that give even the likes of Google and Microsoft a run for their money sometimes. Obviously, not all see success thanks to the intense, cutthroat competition in their respective categories. One such venture is a cloud storage application that's very similar to Google Drive. Chances are you haven't even heard of Amazon Drive until we brought it to your attention. If you're curious about dropping your files onto the service, though, it's probably too late.
Android Police

Your Pixel's flashlight reminders are either going to be really helpful or really annoying

Every three months, Google releases a Feature Drop for its Pixels, a roundup of new tools and tricks that enhance how you use your phone every day. Often, these are so packed with changes, it's easy to lose track of how they all work, forgetting that your Pixel has some neat capabilities it didn't always have. It's especially true for At a Glance, Google's handy widget that, lately, has become essential for everything from showcasing the air quality to controlling your smart doorbell.
Android Police

How to unsend an email in Gmail

In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
Phone Arena

Samsung quietly introduces its latest cheap 5G Galaxy A series phone

The Galaxy A23 is already available on the market, but we learned a few months ago that Samsung plans to launch a 5G version of the budget-friendly smartphone at some point this year. Earlier this week, several press renders of the Galaxy A23 5G emerged, along with just about every detail regarding its specs.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android

So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
Android Police

Google may not launch Android 13 until September

Google released the initial preview of Android 13 pretty early compared to previous versions of the OS. That led many to believe that Android 13 would launch publicly for everyone earlier than usually, too. However, the latest evidence suggests that this might not be the case. While we wouldn’t have been surprised if Google launched Android 13 this month, it looks like the new version might only come out in September.
Android Police

LG is making more money without smartphones, thank you very much

Tomorrow marks a full year since LG Mobile officially called it quits. However you felt about its phones, the buying public wasn't all too thrilled about them: the division had spent the previous five years losing money, quarter after quarter, and that dragged the rest of the company down on the balance sheet. Now, as the conglomerate reports second quarter earnings for 2022, LG seems eager not to look back.
Android Police

Get ready for TikTok mini-games, currently in early testing in the app

There is big money in gaming, so it's unsurprising to see many major tech companies wanting to enter the market. TikTok is now one of those opportunists, and it has been testing a pair of mobile mini-games on its platform for months after entering into a partnership with Zynga last year. Now, the app has not only expanded its games catalog but is also broadening testing.
