Ellensburg, WA

UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres

The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties. Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway...
ELLENSBURG, WA
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
County
Kittitas County, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place

Updated 7 a.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. A Thursday morning update from fire officials said about 50 structures are threatened and covered by evacuation orders.
NACHES, WA
No growth reported on Vantage Highway Fire; containment at 35%

VANTAGE — The Vantage Highway Fire — the largest wildfire in the state so far this year — had no new growth reported overnight as fire crews continued to work on containment. The perimeter of the fire remains at about 26,500 acres, while about 17,000 acres have...
VANTAGE, WA
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres

NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
NACHES, WA
Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato

Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
WAPATO, WA
Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire

NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
NACHES, WA
Vantage Highway Fire has burned about 17,000 acres; 25% contained

VANTAGE — The Vantage Highway Fire has burned roughly 17,000 acres since starting Monday and fire crews are looking to take advantage of Thursday’s cooler weather. The fire is currently 25 percent contained, according to incident command. Aircraft and ground resources worked Wednesday to establish a north border on the fire near Box Canyon.
VANTAGE, WA
Environment
Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week

Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
NORTH BEND, WA
Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week

Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
NORTH BEND, WA
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

