Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters make progress on Cow Canyon, Vantage fires with higher temps in the forecast
Updated 12:30 p.m. Saturday: The Cow Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg had burned 4,633 acres and was 15% contained as of Saturday morning. An update from the incident command team said the fire was active along the northern flank in the North Fork Wenas Creek drainage, and was generally spreading to the north-northwest.
kpq.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties. Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway...
ifiberone.com
Increased fire activity possible Friday for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Shifting winds midday on Friday could bring an increase in fire activity on the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg but state Department of Natural Resources officials say the fire will be a priority for air resources. The fire, started on Wednesday afternoon about 12 miles southwest...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
Evacuation orders remain while Cow Canyon Fire continues burning
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Cow Canyon Fire continues burning, evacuation notices remain in place Friday for several areas in both Yakima and Kittias counties in Washington state. In Yakima County, a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order is in effect for Malloy Road, north to the Kittitas County line. A Level 2 “GET […]
nbcrightnow.com
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place
Updated 7 a.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. A Thursday morning update from fire officials said about 50 structures are threatened and covered by evacuation orders.
ifiberone.com
No growth reported on Vantage Highway Fire; containment at 35%
VANTAGE — The Vantage Highway Fire — the largest wildfire in the state so far this year — had no new growth reported overnight as fire crews continued to work on containment. The perimeter of the fire remains at about 26,500 acres, while about 17,000 acres have...
nbcrightnow.com
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
Yakima Herald Republic
Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato
Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
nbcrightnow.com
Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
ifiberone.com
Vantage Highway Fire has burned about 17,000 acres; 25% contained
VANTAGE — The Vantage Highway Fire has burned roughly 17,000 acres since starting Monday and fire crews are looking to take advantage of Thursday’s cooler weather. The fire is currently 25 percent contained, according to incident command. Aircraft and ground resources worked Wednesday to establish a north border on the fire near Box Canyon.
nbcrightnow.com
Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
MOXEE, Wash. - Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd. Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment. Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with...
myedmondsnews.com
Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week
Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
kpq.com
Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week
Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
Massive Selah apartment complex fire displaces more than 50 people
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people were displaced by an apartment complex fire that destroyed the building and ravaged their belongings, but miraculously, no one was injured in the process. According to the Selah Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the multi-family unit on Valley View Ave on...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
nbcrightnow.com
3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
