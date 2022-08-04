RVCC to present exhibition focusing on social issues

Read on www.nj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Related
Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton
Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
Find a wealth of information about the 19th and 20th Centuries in newspapers | Tracing Our Roots
The 20th century is well-represented in local newspapers. The Jersey Journal began publishing on May 2, 1867 and continues to publish to this day – in the 21st century. The Hudson Dispatch (published out of Union City) covered Hudson County (mostly North Hudson) from 1900 to 1991 and the Hoboken-based Jersey Observer published from 1924 to 1951.
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
What would a new Delaware River national park look like? Map details proposal for 1st time.
A newly released map shows for the first time in detail the controversial proposal to create a national park around the Delaware River, from the Delaware Water Gap north nearly to the New York state border. The plan to re-designate the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a full-fledged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State fines funeral home that put wrong body in casket
The Bergen County funeral home that has been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for placing the wrong body in the casket and nearly burying the remains recently paid a $2,500 fine to the state for “professional misconduct” that led to the botched burial, records show. The Central...
Dropkick Murphys tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Dropkick Murphys are shipping up to venues all over the U.S. this fall. The long-running Celtic punk band will be taking acoustic tracks from their new album “This Machine Still Kills Fascists” to theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers as part of their upcoming, seated “This Machine Theater Tour.”
Saint Peter’s University to test the definition of ‘school’ in lawsuit to block Medusa dispensary
Saint Peter’s University has sued the Jersey City Planning Board for approving an application for a dispensary that school officials say violates the requirement that dispensaries be at least 200 feet from a school. The dispensary, called Medusa: Stoned at First Sight, would be on the same Montgomery Street...
Clear backpacks now required for kids as young as pre-K in N.J. district
A Middlesex County public school district will require all students — from pre-K to 12th grade — to use clear plastic backpacks in the upcoming school year over the objections of some families who say see-thru bags are an invasion of privacy. Every student in South River public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Intensive care patients moved after N.J. hospital AC malfunctions in heat wave, official says
Twelve intensive care patients at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark were moved to another hospital Thursday after an air conditioning unit stopped working, a hospital official said. The malfunction “resulted in elevated temperatures on some units of the hospital, including the intensive care unit,” according to a statement...
Little League Baseball Metro Region 2022: Toms River East falls to Massapequa Coast (NY) in first round
Toms River East fell in extra innings to Massapequa Coast (N.Y.), 6-3, in the first round of the Little League Baseball Metro Region tournament in Bristol, Conn. on Saturday. They will take on the loser of the Fairfield American (Conn.), Cumberland (R.I.) game on Sunday at 7 p.m. Massapequa plays the winner on Monday at 1 p.m.
Protect Caven Point; Let court decide about Amy DeGise | Letters
My, wife, Juanita Bleecker, and I applaud your bold decision to introduce your proposal to save Liberty State Park’s precious Caven Point bird habitat and nesting area from the clutches of predatory profit-driven developers. The merits of the proposal are overwhelming: our planet is heating up unsustainably and rampant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All things great and small: N.J. legend Sam Mills goes into Pro Football Hall of Fame
CANTON, Ohio — For a guy always told he was too small, the impact Sam Mills left was enormous. When Mills, who played at Division III Montclair State, was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, he was celebrated by NFL giants and 20 former college teammates who made the trip to Canton.
How to watch Toms River East in Little League Metro Regional Tournament: Time, TV, channel, live stream for 1st round game vs. Massapequa Coast (NY)
Toms River East, a team out of New Jersey, faces Massapequa Coast (New York) in the first round of the 2022 Little League Metro Regional Tournament on Saturday, August 6, 2022 (8/6/22) in Bristol, Connecticut. Fans can watch the game, which begins at 4 p.m. ET, via a subscription to...
Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances
Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
4-star Friday recap: Greg Schiano’s underclassman BBQ brought the region’s best football recruits to Rutgers
On Friday, July 29, the day before Rutgers’ football program hosted the majority of its committed seniors, the staff entertained a number of top underclassman, and various four-star recruits, in Piscataway. Like the class of 2023 commits who would follow, the underclassmen were put through drills to show what they’ve got, which built camaraderie between Rutgers and each recruit, and the recruits with each other. Here’s what some of Rutgers’ visitors thought of the unique visit that day.
Teresa Giudice’s big N.J. wedding to Louie Ruelas came with big Jersey hair
When Teresa Giudice walked down the aisle for the second time, she did it with big hair. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s Jersey wedding to Louie Ruelas was Saturday, August 6 at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick. Photos shared by the RHONJ Obsessed account...
Man who helped create bogus GoFundMe campaign that netted $402K sentenced to prison
A man who helped cook up a bogus GoFundMe campaign that netted over $402,000 from more than 14,000 donors was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison, authorities said. Mark D’Amico, 43, of Florence, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to misapplication of entrusted property, according to a statement from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say
Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
Couple feared dead after massive inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter the burning...
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0