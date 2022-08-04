ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branchburg, NJ

RVCC to present exhibition focusing on social issues

By Community Bulletin
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton

Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered

A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branchburg, NJ
Entertainment
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Somerville, NJ
City
Lambertville, NJ
State
Virginia State
City
Branchburg, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Rvcc#Social Issues#Staten Island#Art#San Antonio
NJ.com

Protect Caven Point; Let court decide about Amy DeGise | Letters

My, wife, Juanita Bleecker, and I applaud your bold decision to introduce your proposal to save Liberty State Park’s precious Caven Point bird habitat and nesting area from the clutches of predatory profit-driven developers. The merits of the proposal are overwhelming: our planet is heating up unsustainably and rampant...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances

Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

4-star Friday recap: Greg Schiano’s underclassman BBQ brought the region’s best football recruits to Rutgers

On Friday, July 29, the day before Rutgers’ football program hosted the majority of its committed seniors, the staff entertained a number of top underclassman, and various four-star recruits, in Piscataway. Like the class of 2023 commits who would follow, the underclassmen were put through drills to show what they’ve got, which built camaraderie between Rutgers and each recruit, and the recruits with each other. Here’s what some of Rutgers’ visitors thought of the unique visit that day.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say

Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy