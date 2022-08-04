Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme

(Nebraska City) -- Family members and law enforcement are seeking information on a missing person near Nebraska City. According to family members, 39-year-old Jacob Hall was last seen February 22. Hall is 5'11" and between 220-280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The family says he has three tattoos including a peace sign on his wrist, a superman symbol with a J in place of the S on his upper arm, and a little red devil on his ankle. Aliases include Jakey Hall, JoJo Hall, Clinton Hall, Jacob Chandler, and Jake Hall.

