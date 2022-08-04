Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme

Read on www.klkntv.com
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges lead to 20 years imprisonment sentence for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo man receives 15 years of jail time for drug charges
WAHOO, Neb. -- A man from Wahoo was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on Aug. 4 for drug-related charges. 37-year-old David Wesley was sentenced to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, (pure), in July 2020, with a prior violent felony conviction by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard. After Swanson is released from prison, he will serve 10 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seizures remain high in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. – As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to the drug marketing being used to target youth.
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
WOWT
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief. It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County law enforcement agencies introduce ‘Gov2Go’ app
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County are participating in a pilot program to help reduce failed court appearances. The program was introduced earlier this week and aims to continue testing the program’s efficiency over the next six months. It allows people to sign up...
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting being investigated in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old. OPD said police arrived at a local hospital to investigate a shooting victim that had arrived by private vehicle. The report said the officers spoke with the 24-year-old victim who reportedly told them that she was...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
kmaland.com
Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
York News-Times
Man charged with having large amount of meth in York hotel room
YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room. His arraignment has been set for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant on...
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
UPDATE: Police name suspect in felony arrest that closed lanes on I-80
On Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol conducted a felony stop on I-80 eastbound and westbound, closing all traffic along the Missouri River.
kmaland.com
Family, law enforcement seek info on missing person
(Nebraska City) -- Family members and law enforcement are seeking information on a missing person near Nebraska City. According to family members, 39-year-old Jacob Hall was last seen February 22. Hall is 5'11" and between 220-280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The family says he has three tattoos including a peace sign on his wrist, a superman symbol with a J in place of the S on his upper arm, and a little red devil on his ankle. Aliases include Jakey Hall, JoJo Hall, Clinton Hall, Jacob Chandler, and Jake Hall.
1011now.com
One person hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N. 1st Street on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 12 p.m. According to LPD, three vehicles were involved in the crash. One individual was taken to the hospital in critical...
KETV.com
Fugitive Task Force rescues dogs abandoned in home under construction
OMAHA, Neb. — Three dogs were rescued Friday from a home under construction in the Omaha area according to a Facebook post by the Omaha Police Department. A chihuahua and two other dogs were found abandoned in the home, according to the post. The police department said the pups enjoyed playing with the fugitive task force officers.
News Channel Nebraska
Sixth Street search yields felony arrests
NEBRASKA CITY – A July 28 search of a north Sixth Street property has resulted in three felony arrests. Ashlee Corbin, 32, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of other controlled substances on July 28. Corbin was arrested after police...
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
KOLD-TV
Arrest made after 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
LAUREL, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of killing four people on his street in a small northeast Nebraska town. Col. John Bolduc said 42-year-old Jason A. Jones was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday, one day after the killings. “I...
iheart.com
Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday
(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
News Channel Nebraska
Probation for attempted animal cruelty
PLATTSMOUTH - David Phillips, 58, of Weeping Water was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted animal cruelty. Phillips was charged after a Ralston veterinarian reported an underweight dog named Akita. The vet told the Cass County Sheriff’s Office the dog was brought in with open sores on his face, matted hair and maggots embedded in his fur and under his skin.
