Meet State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney: ‘I have the benefit of many lessons learned’

Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
Petal lawyer reappointed to legal commission
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus A. McLelland of Petal recently was reappointed to the Commission on Mandatory Continuing Legal Education by the Mississippi Supreme Court. Two other lawyers were appointed for the first time to the nine-member commission: Helen Morris of Cleveland and Katherine K. Farese of Ashland. Supreme...
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured. Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi. Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and...
Miss. National Guard to welcome new command chief warrant officer Sunday
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday afternoon, the Mississippi National Guard is hosting a Change of Command ceremony at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Post Theater. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tommy W. Smith, who has served in the position since April 2018, will relinquish his responsibilities as...
MDOT announces safety message winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - New traffic safety messages will be unveiled Friday on Mississippi’s highways and interstates, including a trio culled from a statewide contest. The top three were selected from hundreds of submissions in a Mississippi Department of Transportation-sponsored contest that was open to the public from June 1 through June 15.
GRAPHIC: SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
(AP) - A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
