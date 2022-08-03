ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Things in the 80s that are unacceptable in today’s society

By Kayla Welytok, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjNcv_0h4fxuUl00

( WSYR ) — Those who lived in the 80s certainly hold some unforgettable memories that no one else can fully understand. The 80s were filled with poofy hair, vibrant clothing, rock n’ roll … and a lot of unsafe or unethical actions that were legal at the time.

In today’s world, parents are much more aware of the dangers that can come from things they went through when they were younger. Some people look back at the experiences as “character building” moments, but others might see them as inhumane or morally wrong.

YOUR MONEY: Millions of dollars in unclaimed cash still awaiting Utahns

Either way, whoever grew up in the 80s survived through some bad ideas — which influenced some things on what not to do as a parent.

Below is a list of some of the craziest things allowed in the 80s that aren’t allowed today.

1. Having kids buy your cigarettes and lottery tickets

Shorenewsnetwork.com shares that it was totally acceptable to have your children go into a store to buy a pack of cigarettes for you. During the time, children as young as 10 could go and pick up a few lottery tickets as well. Today, you must be at least 18 years old to purchase either of these — usually, regardless of age, the cashier will also ID you.

2. Allowing your children to play outside unsupervised, only yelling for them when dinner was ready

During the 80s it was not uncommon to go outside unsupervised, and many kids would stray from their homes. Playing outside could mean going to your friend’s house down the street or to the local playground. Usually, the only actual rule you may have had was to stay within earshot so that way you could hear when you were being called inside by a parent for dinner!

Another sign for kids to get home would be when the street lights started turning on. If you came home too early or too late, you may have gotten the next thing on the list!

TRAVEL: Yelp names 4 Utah resorts among the best in the nation in 2022

3. Spanking

According to throwbacks.com , the idea of “spare the rod, spoil the child” was considered a totally reasonable method of discipline. Christianity.com explains that the saying derives from a term pitted in The Bible’s Book of Proverbs: “Do not withhold discipline from a child; if you punish them with the rod, they will not die.”

If a child was being unruly, it wasn’t uncommon to see a family member, friend, or even a teacher spank the child. Parents who discipline their kids physically today, however, could be accused of child abuse.

4. Hitchhiking

Although hitchhiking was more prominent in the late 60s and into the 70s, there was still hitchhiking in the early 80s, according to shorenewsnetwork.com . Hitchhiking is obviously very unsafe, but back then, if you really wanted to get somewhere and couldn’t get a family or friend on board with your plan, hitchhiking was the way to go.

EXPLORE: This unique Utah spot is naturally cold all year-round, with wintry temps in summer

Today, society has become more aware of all the dangers that comes with hitchhiking, including abduction and murder. By the end of the 80s, hitchhiking faded out of style, possibly because of Hollywood creating movies like “The Hitcher” and the HBO series “The Hitchhiker” as shorenewsnetwork.com cited.

5. Riding in the back of a pickup truck

In today’s society, people are not allowed to ride on main roads in the back of a pickup truck in a number of states as it is highly dangerous and could lead to death. However, in the 80s, people would ride in the back part of the truck anywhere, including on highways. Parents would allow their children — and even their children’s friends — to ride in the back of the truck if they needed to go somewhere and didn’t have enough seats in the cab.

Nowadays, people can still do this if they are going a short distance, like at a beach or in a park. However, according to shorenewsnetwork.com , riding in the back of a pickup truck can result in fines and points on your license. Those who are 18 and older can still ride in a bed of a truck. Dui.info explains that those of legal age can consent to riding in the bed of the truck. If anyone 18 and younger is found in the bed, drivers will automatically be guilty of misdemeanor and will receive violations.

NEW FEES: These free Utah campgrounds will now implement fees

Some states still allow you to ride in the back of a pickup truck with no issue: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

6. Car Safety

According to throwbacks.com , a lot of safety regulations were more like suggestions … suggestions that most people ignored. Although seatbelts were invented in the 19th century, some people didn’t have seatbelts in their cars until 1968. It took until 1995 for all states within the U.S. (besides New Hampshire) to enforce the “Click It or Ticket” laws.

A lot of children in the 80s would ride up front and without a seatbelt — which inevitably meant that if the car were to crash, the child would ultimately be launched forward, with potentially fatal results.

Today, all cars require seatbelts and car seats for children of age. Parents can get major violations against them if authorities witness this act.

7. Giving children beer for fun and for pain relief

Although not everyone participated in giving children alcohol for “fun,” this was still happening in the 80s. According to vinepair.com , some parents would give their children alcohol to help them “calm” down. For those who had teething babies, they would stick with the old whiskey on the gums idea created in the 1800s. This would allegedly act as a numbing agent to help the baby with their teething pain.

Parents can now use products like Gripe Water to help soothe a cranky baby, there are also gel supplements to rub on a babies gums like Baby Orajel , which does actually numb the babies pain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

POLICE: Missing Utahn reappears, says he ‘needed time alone’

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who went missing in Payson Canyon on Friday has just been located.  Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, reportedly left for Payson Canyon on Friday afternoon and has been missing since.  Today, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) was notified that Walker flagged down a motorist and […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
MESQUITE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
ABC4

UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County

UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Utahns#Shorenewsnetwork Com
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut

Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
UTAH STATE
David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
DENVER, CO
105.5 The Fan

The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Jackson Hole Radio

Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site

The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
JACKSON, WY
ABC4

Man caught with 175 pounds of meth in Cedar City traffic stop

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man allegedly connected to a cartel was discovered with 175 pounds of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop in Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the suspect as Jonathan Manuel Vargas, 21. Troopers first spotted Vargas driving on I-15 near mile marker 65, noting his car windows […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Murray Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly purchased two iPads from Best Buy using a stolen credit card. Police say the large tattoo on the ride side of his neck could help in identifying him. If you know who this person is, please […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Police looking for man who stole $2,000 saddle in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect. On July 26, the suspect reportedly entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000. Witnesses say the suspect got into a gold colored pickup truck […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
TODAY.com

Missing in America: Inside Montana’s Native American community

According to the Justice Department’s “National Missing and Unidentified Persons System,” about 600,000 Americans go missing every year. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on the cold cases plaguing Native American communities in Montana.July 24, 2022.
MONTANA STATE
ABC4

ABC4

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy