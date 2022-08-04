Orange receives ‘strong’ Aa2 bond rating from Moody’s Investors Service

Read on www.cleveland.com
Tires, steel and the power grid: How electric vehicles will change business for Goodyear, Cleveland-Cliffs and FirstEnergy
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric vehicles are coming, and automakers aren’t the only ones adapting. Cleveland-Cliffs will sell new types of steel, and more of it. Goodyear has already come out with specific EV tires. And FirstEnergy, with its subsidiaries including Ohio Edison and the Illuminating Co., needs to make sure the electrical grid is ready to charge all of them.
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Kansas vote on abortion issue could reverberate in Ohio as pols weigh action here: Thomas Suddes
The earthquake that shook Kansas Tuesday may generate aftershocks in Ohio, something Ohio pols, especially in the General Assembly, are sure to feel. Kansans voted 59% to 41% to maintain access to abortion there. That was the first statewide test of voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s June 24 Dobbs decision. The ruling overthrew the court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.
Judge scolds Ohio House Bill 6 defendant for posting witness’s social security card and driver’s license online
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge has admonished a former lobbyist accused in the Ohio House Bill 6 corruption case for using his website to publish the personal information of a key witness in the case, including unredacted copies of his driver’s license and Social-Security card. In a written...
Ohio’s proposed House Bill 616 could worsen state’s already crippling teacher shortage: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School is about to start and there aren’t enough teachers to teach our children. If Ohio’s lawmakers follow in the Florida legislature’s footsteps and approve the vaguely-worded, homophobic, racist House Bill 616, the shortage will get worse. To be clear, HB 616 proponents...
Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial
A new program the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched last month that allows motorists to renew their driver licenses online is worth crowing about. The program is the latest step taken by Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing the need for Ohioans to make trips to BMV offices and wait in line for services.
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Following Kansas, an Ohio constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights is expected for ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reproductive-rights groups are planning to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect abortion rights in coming years, according to officials with the groups. “We are expecting to do a constitutional amendment,” said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of government affairs and public advocacy for...
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Powerball winner worth $207 million sold near Pittsburgh; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A single Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, drawing was sold in a town near Pittsburgh and is worth an estimated $206.9 million. A Sheetz store in New Stanton, Pennsylvania, earns a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. New Stanton is just southeast of Pittsburgh.
House sitter has ‘home alone’ evening of adventure: Russell Township Police Blotter
After hearing noises upstairs, a house sitter called police at 10:38 p.m. July 31 asking them to check it out. When officers arrived, she stepped outside to speak with them and locked herself out. An officer was able to gain entry through a bathroom window. While inside, the officer checked...
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision in favor...
High School Football 2022 preview: Ranking Ohio’s top linebackers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The high school football season kicks off Aug. 19. In preparation for Week 1 cleveland.com will look at national recruiting data, returning OHSAA All-Ohio awardees and use our own expertise to determine Ohio’s top players. We’ve already looked at the state’s top running backs, quarterbacks,...
