Orange receives ‘strong’ Aa2 bond rating from Moody’s Investors Service

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric vehicles are coming, and automakers aren’t the only ones adapting. Cleveland-Cliffs will sell new types of steel, and more of it. Goodyear has already come out with specific EV tires. And FirstEnergy, with its subsidiaries including Ohio Edison and the Illuminating Co., needs to make sure the electrical grid is ready to charge all of them.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO