Omaha woman arrested for alleged intentional hit-and-run in Lincoln, police say

WOWT
Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department arrested three people in an ongoing investigation of a homicide Saturday night. Jordan Humphrey, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.
kfornow.com
KETV.com
Omaha police collect more than 100 firearms during a gun amnesty day
In a news release, the Omaha Police Department announced the results of its gun and fireworks amnesty day yesterday.
1011now.com
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened sometime late Friday night into very early Saturday morning. LPD tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to Bryan West Hospital just after midnight, after they say a 23-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound.
WOWT
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief. It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim...
klin.com
Crash In North Lincoln Seriously Injures One Person
Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say just after noon a. red SUV was southbound on N 1st and ran a red light at Cornhusker Hwy. The SUV was then struck by a blue pickup traveling eastbound...
News Channel Nebraska
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
York News-Times
Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds
YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report...
1011now.com
Lincoln man receives 20-years sentence for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. According to officials, 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
KETV.com
Man arrested after pursuit on Omaha's Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska man is accused of speeding through Omaha traffic and careening off traffic barriers before surrendering to law enforcement Friday morning on Interstate 80. The Nebraska State Patrol said Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, Nebraska was arrested for multiple violations including unauthorized use of a...
WOWT
Murder suspect in Omaha strangulation death appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect appears in court Friday. Lorenzo Washington, 31, was arrested earlier this week in connection to the strangulation death of a woman. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault. The victim, 58-year-old Rita Hash was killed in early July. The autopsy...
KETV.com
One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
KOLD-TV
Arrest made after 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
LAUREL, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of killing four people on his street in a small northeast Nebraska town. Col. John Bolduc said 42-year-old Jason A. Jones was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday, one day after the killings. “I...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Announce Homicide Arrest
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide. They say O-P-D Homicide Unit detectives arrest 31--year-old Lorenzo Washington. After consultation between police and the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Washington is charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Assault in connection with the death of 58-year old Rita Hash.
