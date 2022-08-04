ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Gator Richardson coming into his own in fall camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The start of week two for Florida’s fall camp means position battles are heating up and the caliber of play must rise with the steamy temperatures. The purpose of camp is to help players hone, refine, and ingrain the proper techniques and skills they’ll need...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Anthony Salazar

Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida State

Fleming Island four-star running back Samuel Singleton announced his commitment to FSU Friday night over offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and LSU. FSU head coach Mike Norvell released a statement on his Twitter last night about Singleton’s commitment to the Seminoles. “Great day to be a Florida State Seminole! Playmaker is coming and speed is coming with him to Tribe 23 and a part of the Nole Family. Future is bright in Tallahassee,” said Norvell.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing

Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida. The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board. Zavelson is a...
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned

Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews battle structure fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a structure fire at The Hub on 3rd Ave on Thursday night. The student housing building caught fire on 1258 NW 3rd Avenue.  A Gainesville Fire Rescue official said the fire was contained within the kitchen. . Crews were able to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for hitting his mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tyrone Thompkins was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday.  Thompkins, 40, was with his 72-year-old mother when he reportedly took her phone and wouldn’t give it back.  She tried to take it back and Thompkins punched her in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Palatka man dies in a car crash in St. Johns

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man from Palatka died in a car crash yesterday, Aug. 4th, in St. Johns. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says a pickup truck was traveling southbound of State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane. The 36-year-old driver started to enter the...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete

ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
NEWBERRY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs

ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man accused of NC homicide arrested in Florida, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Burlington man last month. According to Burlington Police Department, with assistance from deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Dion Brown. […]
BURLINGTON, NC
mycbs4.com

Gainesville Commissioners pass zoning changes in 4-3 votes

--- Gainesville City Commissioners are meeting tonight, Aug. 4th, to discuss zoning changes, and could vote to end exclusionary zoning. At the start of the meeting at 5:30pm, City Hall was packed to the point where even the overfill seating was full. Together, City Commissioners says they are aiming to...
GAINESVILLE, FL

