Nebraska Track and Field Head Coach Gary Pepin Announces Retirement

Omaha, Neb. – In its first of two exhibition games, the Nebraska soccer team battled Omaha to a 0-0 draw at Caniglia Field in front of 1,252 fans. Highlighting the scoreless first 45 minutes was a shot by Eleanor Dale saved by the Mavericks. Nebraska recorded three shots in the first half, but Omaha held the advantage with six of its own and four shots on goal.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO