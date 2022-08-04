Nebraska Track and Field Head Coach Gary Pepin Announces Retirement

Read on huskers.com
Huskers and Mavericks Play to 0-0 Draw in Exhibition
Omaha, Neb. – In its first of two exhibition games, the Nebraska soccer team battled Omaha to a 0-0 draw at Caniglia Field in front of 1,252 fans. Highlighting the scoreless first 45 minutes was a shot by Eleanor Dale saved by the Mavericks. Nebraska recorded three shots in the first half, but Omaha held the advantage with six of its own and four shots on goal.
Chinander Comments on Defensive Progression on Day 10 of Fall Camp
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following day 10 of fall camp Monday. Chinander spoke on Monday's practice and the defensive progression through fall camp. "I think there is a lot of good and a lot of stuff to clean up," Chinander said. "I am...
