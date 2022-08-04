Ohio State football preseason practice: What we saw from the defense on Day 1

Read on www.cleveland.com
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What Arvell Reese’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has run into its fair share of problems during the 2023 recruiting cycle, but locking down its borders hasn’t been one of them. Ohio is home to seven players ranked in the top 300 nationally, most of which play positions of need in this cycle. All but one chose to stay home. Arvell Reese is the latest and final piece of that in-state puzzle for this cycle. Even if he’s the lowest-rated of the group, his decision may be the most significant long term.
Inside Tony Alford’s unique recruiting style in searching for Ohio State football’s ‘tough-minded’ running backs: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- TreVeyon Henderson never got a chance to work with Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford before showing up as a freshman, but he’ll never forget that first day of practice. He quickly learned that Alford he met while on the recruiting trail isn’t the same...
Ohio State football fall camp: What’s up with Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau as potential defensive line starters?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football had its second day of fall camp on Friday in preparation for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes’ second practice provided a glimpse at what the starting group could look like when Notre Dame comes to Columbus on Sept. 3. That sneak peek holds the answer to a question that pops up at every OSU fall camp: will the coaching staff lean toward experienced guys or the young and talented players who might have the higher ceiling?
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Tops Washington, 28-23
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
Could Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson be dominant this season? Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, it’s time to talk running backs. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means watched a part of the second practice of Ohio State’s preseason on Friday and then talked to members of Ohio State’s running backs room. That meant...
As Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor compete for snaps in Ohio State football’s backfield, crucial depth builds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football running backs coach Tony Alford wants to make a hard decision sometime during the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. The starting assignment is easy. TreVeyon Henderson locked up that job for three years by his third game as a Buckeye.
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Views Ohio State As “One of the Top Schools in the Nation,” Two OSU Targets Commit Elsewhere, Edwin Spillman Will Attend Michigan Game
Earlier this summer, four-star Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur became the fourth tight end Ohio State offered in the 2024 class. Bentancur camped with Ohio State on June 15 and impressed tight ends coach Kevin Wilson enough to merit a Buckeyes offer after impressing Wilson with his footwork and agility in drills. The offer, which came from Ryan Day personally, left quite the impression on Betancur, who also visited OSU on April 8.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football tabs 7 players as Iron Buckeyes for 2022
Ohio State football entered fall camp this week and is gearing up for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes also honored a select group of players from the 2022 squad. 7 players received the designation as “Iron Buckeyes,” a select label for only certain individuals. Ohio State listed the honor as awarded due to “Unquestionable training dedication, determination, discipline, toughness, leadership & grind.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen has always been a very proud graduate of the University of Michigan. He never shies away from an opportunity to talk about the maize and blue and has even served as an honorary captain for a football game. He also jumps at the opportunity to take a shot at enemy, especially when it's Ohio State. Obviously Eisen hasn't been able to do that much over the last couple of decades so now that he can, he's capitalizing on the opportunity.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Toledo basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
For this week’s iteration of “You’re Nuts,” we figured we would stick to the recruiting topic in honor of the big BOOM and verbal commitment from Pickerington Central’s top-100 recruit Devin Royal. Last week, we discussed the best Ohio State recruit from Cleveland high school...
Why Ohio State football kicker Jake Seibert is playing cornerback in preseason camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football players moving positions in preseason camp is common but notable, Thursday morning’s first practice included a true surprise. Jake Seibert received the exceedingly rare “CB/K” designation on the preseason roster distributed to the media. Sure enough, he wore No. 16 — not his usual No. 98 — and worked out with the cornerbacks in the drill periods open to reporters.
Football Friday Nite: Gahanna eyes first OCC title in 21 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 15 days remain until the start of high school football in Ohio. One team looking to change the narrative in the Ohio Capital Conference is Gahanna Lincoln, which went 7-3 last year beating Westerville Central in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Pickerington North 20-14 in the second […]
NBC4 Columbus
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road...
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
ccsoh.us
Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year
August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
myfox28columbus.com
1 dead after crash on I-71 SB at East Powell Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a crash on a highway north of Polaris Fashion Place Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in the crash as William R. Tucker, 48, of Lancaster, Ohio. Tucker was operating a 2007 Mack Truck MR688S...
One dead after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus. The shooting was reported via ShotSpotter at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue. Police said approximately six gunshots were reported. According to Columbus police, the victim, Antom M. Stargell, was […]
