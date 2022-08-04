ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Geese near Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland euthanized following complaints

By Ariana St Pierre, WGME
WGME
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wgme.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry

PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Good Shepherd Food Bank begins growing, processing vegetables

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank is now growing and processing vegetables. The organization announced Thursday that they are launching "Harvesting Good," and the multi-million-dollar investments begins with the organization planting broccoli in Caribou. They say Harvesting Good is a revolutionary business model that aligns food banks, regional...
CARIBOU, ME
WGME

Livermore residents complain of litter, feces left near pond

LIVERMORE (WGME) – Livermore residents are dealing with a problem that really stinks. People are complaining about litter and feces in the area of Brettuns Pond, which is only supposed to be open for residents. "Oh, it's beautiful,” Lorraine Woodard, who lives near Brettuns Pond, said. “You can see...
LIVERMORE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Pets & Animals
WGME

Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Maine's most iconic road race returns in-person after nearly three years. The TD Beach to Beacon 10k is Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. The event returns in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, almost 6,500 runners from nine countries, 42 states,...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WGME

Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geese#Birds
WGME

Tortilla Flat in Portland closes after 44 years

Tortilla Flat in Portland has closed after 44 years. The restaurant on Forest Ave. closed its doors for good on Sunday. “We would like to take this moment to thank all of our amazing customers and employees who have made this restaurant the wonderful success it has been,” the owners of Tortilla Flat said.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Crews battle woods fire in Portland cemetery

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The fire has burned less than an acre in the back of the cemetery and it is now under control. Crews say they're going to continue dumping water on the fire to make...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Missing 88-year-old Maine man with memory loss issues found

DAMARISCOTTA (WGME) -- The Damariscotta Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 88-year-old man with memory loss issues. Police say Ronald Slicer was last known to be in the Damariscotta area around noon Wednesday. He is described as a 5'11", 180 pound white male with hazel...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
WGME

Lightning strike causes deadly fire in New Hampshire

SANDWICH, NH (WGME) -- A lightning strike led to a fire that killed an elderly woman in New Hampshire Thursday night. Firefighters say it happened in Sandwich just before 11 p.m. Crews say they found the home in flames when they arrived. Friday, they announced that a lightning strike was...
SANDWICH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WGME

SeaWolves Sink Sea Dogs in 9-5 Loss

Portland, Maine – Alex Binelas blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning, but the comeback fell short, as the Portland Sea Dogs (47-51, 17-12) lost 9-5 to the Erie SeaWolves (58-39, 19-9) on Wednesday at Hadlock Field. Erie started the scoring in the top of the first inning...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Sea Dogs fall to SeaWolves 3-1

Portland, Maine – Stephen Scott blasted a ninth-inning solo home run and Thaddeus Ward tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in his 2022 Portland Sea Dogs (47-52, 17-13) as they fell 3-1 to the Erie SeaWolves (59-39, 20-9) on Thursday at Hadlock Field. Ward worked through 3.2 scoreless innings, walking five...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy