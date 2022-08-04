Ohio State football fall camp: What we saw on offense on Day 1

Read on www.cleveland.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has run into its fair share of problems during the 2023 recruiting cycle, but locking down its borders hasn’t been one of them. Ohio is home to seven players ranked in the top 300 nationally, most of which play positions of need in this cycle. All but one chose to stay home. Arvell Reese is the latest and final piece of that in-state puzzle for this cycle. Even if he’s the lowest-rated of the group, his decision may be the most significant long term.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football had its second day of fall camp on Friday in preparation for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes’ second practice provided a glimpse at what the starting group could look like when Notre Dame comes to Columbus on Sept. 3. That sneak peek holds the answer to a question that pops up at every OSU fall camp: will the coaching staff lean toward experienced guys or the young and talented players who might have the higher ceiling?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- TreVeyon Henderson never got a chance to work with Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford before showing up as a freshman, but he’ll never forget that first day of practice. He quickly learned that Alford he met while on the recruiting trail isn’t the same...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, it’s time to talk running backs. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means watched a part of the second practice of Ohio State’s preseason on Friday and then talked to members of Ohio State’s running backs room. That meant...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we look for signs as to how Ohio State football players will fit into Jim Knowles’ new defense, the first practice included on potential nugget. Freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry was not with his group in the pre-practice workouts that were ending as reporters were allowed out to the practice field. He was with a linebacker group that included Teradja Mitchell, among others.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football went through its first two days of fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season showing off some interesting things on defense. The Buckeyes are installing a new scheme under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles that’s been described as “safety-driven.” That means three spots for a safety room that already has plenty of depth, and that could result in a potential six-man rotation.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day spoke with the media Thursday following Ohio State football’s first day of fall camp. Here’s everything he talked about as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season:. • OSU’s preseason goal is “toughness, discipline and skill.”. • On kicker Jake Seibert...
