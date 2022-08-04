Ohio State football fall camp: What we saw on offense on Day 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has run into its fair share of problems during the 2023 recruiting cycle, but locking down its borders hasn’t been one of them. Ohio is home to seven players ranked in the top 300 nationally, most of which play positions of need in this cycle. All but one chose to stay home. Arvell Reese is the latest and final piece of that in-state puzzle for this cycle. Even if he’s the lowest-rated of the group, his decision may be the most significant long term.

