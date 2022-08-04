ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nottingham Forest not finished yet after busy summer in transfer market

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzGQT_0h4fwCdI00

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side’s spending spree is not over as they gear up for their Premier League return.

The Reds have already brought in 12 players ahead of their first game in the top tier for 23 years at Newcastle on Saturday.

Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson headline the those arrivals, with the club’s transfer record also being broken on Taiwo Awoniyi, but Cooper says there could be more to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urwhR_0h4fwCdI00
Jesse Lingard is an eye-catching arrival at Nottingham Forest (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked whether there would be more business done, he said: “I think there will be more ins and outs. A number I don’t know.

“It’s not a straightforward process in bringing a player in, I don’t know in terms of numbers.

“My focus is on the players that are already here, I imagine we’re getting linked with all sorts of names, maybe some truth in them and some there will be no truth at all.

“My focus is on the guys who are coming into training every day and preparing for the next game, because they deserve 100 per cent attention.”

It has has been a huge overhaul of the squad, featuring several loanees, that won promotion via the Championship play-off and Cooper admits there have been more changes than would have been “ideal”.

“We knew the changes were coming whatever league we were in this season,” he added. “Even if we hadn’t got promoted we knew there would be a lot of changes in personnel for a number of reasons.

“We knew it would be more of a change than normal in an ideal world, if I’m being honest, we would have liked to have carried on with a large part of the team from last year and just added where we thought we needed to add to to compete at the level, but that was never going to be the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RMtE_0h4fwCdI00
Former Forest loanee Djed Spence has since joined Tottenham (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

“We had no alternative than to make the amount of changes that we’ve had to make and are continuing to do so.

“Internally it’s not a surprise, it’s something we were ready for, it’s not always a straightforward process bringing players in but we’re all calm inside and we are very happy with what we’ve done so far.

“There’s still a good core of players who are still here which was a massive part to our success last year and we want to continue to build that.”

Forest head to St James’ Park to play their first Premier League game since 1999 and Cooper, who has a growing reputation in the game, says his side are ready to embrace the challenge.

“We are really happy to be here and trying to embrace everything that comes our way,” he said.

“We have talked about things being on a larger scale in every way. We are looking to embrace it and looking forward to it, so many people have worked so hard for us to get here.

“We want to enjoy it and be the best version of ourselves. We want to act and behave like a Premier League club.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fabian Schar: Newcastle determined to live up to expectations after opening win

Fabian Schar is happy to bear the expectation of Newcastle’s fans after blasting away the early-season cobwebs with an opening-day piledriver. The Magpies dominated against promoted Nottingham Forest from start to finish at St James’ Park on Saturday but were repeatedly frustrated until the Switzerland international finally beat debutant keeper Dean Henderson with a 22-yard rocket 13 minutes into the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Scott Parker wants Bournemouth to make life ‘horrible’ for opponents

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has urged his players to develop a “nasty streak” and become “horrible” to play against in order to compete in the Premier League. The newly-promoted Cherries – Championship runners-up last term – enjoyed a dream top-flight return thanks to Saturday’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Timeline in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee

Here is a timeline of the tragic case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee:. Archie is found unconscious by his mother, Hollie Dance, at her home in Southend, Essex. He has a ligature around his neck, prompting her to believe he was taking part in an online challenge gone wrong. The boy is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Taiwo Awoniyi
Person
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Steven Gerrard bemoans ‘glaringly obvious’ Aston Villa errors at Bournemouth

Steven Gerrard bemoaned “glaringly obvious” failings after Aston Villa suffered a limp 2-0 loss in their Premier League opener at newly-promoted Bournemouth.Villa struggled to respond to falling behind to Jefferson Lerma’s second-minute goal at the Vitality Stadium and rarely threatened an equaliser before Kieffer Moore’s late header sealed victory for the Cherries.Gerrard, who has designs of a top-10 finish this campaign, cut a frustrated figure for most of the afternoon and was left to lament his side’s lack of cutting edge and inability to deal with balls into the box.“We have ourselves to blame and it’s important that we don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#Ins#Reds#Championship
newschain

Bournemouth sign goalkeeper Neto on one-year deal

Bournemouth have signed goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona on a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Brazilian joins the Cherries on a free transfer and becomes the south coast club’s fourth signing of the summer. Neto, who made 21 appearances in three seasons at the Nou Camp, is expected to compete with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Rapper Mystikal denied bail over rape allegations

A judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana. State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled that evidence against the 51-year-old, real name Michael Tyler, his history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail, The Advocate reported.
CADDO PARISH, LA
newschain

Alex Neil hails his strikers after Sunderland’s win at Bristol City

The contributions of strikers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart delighted Sunderland boss Alex Neil as his newly-promoted side took three deserved points from a 3-2 win at Ashton Gate. Everton loanee Simms marked his debut by shooting the visitors in front inside four minutes and fired a second to equalise...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ruling expected on whether Archie Battersbee can be moved to hospice to die

A ruling on whether 12-year-old Archie Battersbee can be moved from hospital to a hospice to die is expected at the High Court on Friday morning. Lawyers for the boy’s family took part in an hours-long legal hearing on Thursday, with the court in London sitting until late in the evening.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy