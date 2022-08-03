ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Mitchell claims victory in GOP race for Maricopa County attorney; winner to face Democrat Gunnigle

By Chad Snow Updated: Thursday, August 4, 2022 - 9:45am
KTAR.com

GOP Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates: Party may need to lose to ‘find itself again’

PHOENIX — Republican Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said Thursday the party may need to lose in order to move away from candidates who deny election results. “I fear that if we continue to nominate people who deny the truth, then what may have to happen is that we lose elections,” Gates told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show. “I don’t want Republicans to lose elections, but I also don’t want candidates who stated that they’re not going to accept the wishes and the will of the voters to be serving in office.
Q&AZ: Why does vote counting take so long in Arizona?

Every two years, Arizonans cast their votes in primary and general elections. And every two years, critics complain it takes too many days for all the votes to be counted. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Why does the vote counting process take so long?. Election workers follow...
arizonasuntimes.com

Trump-Endorsed Candidates Sweep Arizona; Lake Declares Victory as Final Vote Count Trickles In

After a large increase Tuesday’s primary election voters cast their ballots in person – which are tabulated last – Kari Lake and every other Trump-endorsed candidate in Arizona all appear to have won their primary races. Approximately 97 percent of all precincts have submitted their results. According to ABC-15’s “Data Guru” Garrett Archer, there are 186,067 ballots outstanding, including 112,000 from Maricopa County and 41,968 from Pima County. Maricopa County’s results usually mirror the state’s results.
The Associated Press

Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs

After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

How Stephen Richer endures a job that’s ‘psychologically unfun’

On the morning of the first big election he’d ever run, election deniers’ most hated man in Arizona wore an easy smile and downed a Diet Coke while brushing off mean tweets, misinformation and angry emails. Just like he’s done for the past 20 months. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer took office in January 2021 […] The post How Stephen Richer endures a job that’s ‘psychologically unfun’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com

Investigation Finds, Names the Maricopa County Elections Employee on Video Removing 2020 Election Files from Servers

The Arizona Senate-ordered independent Maricopa County ballot audit of the 2020 presidential election revealed questionable findings, including a Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) employee captured on video deleting – or what officials stated later was archiving – hundreds of thousands of files from an election server the day before that server was to be turned over to the audit. Investigative journalist Lara Logan and technology expert Matt Van Bibber stated at a recent election security forum hosted by We the People AZ Alliance that the employee has been identified, along with a couple of his co-workers who allowed him access into the election server room.
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her.  Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night.  “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Phoenix New Times

Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries

Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
ARIZONA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

Maricopa County stopped counting shortly after Kari Lake took the lead

Same playbook as Nov 2020. I hope the GOP has well-rested watchers up all night. This is ridiculous. You had to know this would happen again. Those comments are promising.. Wait til you see the unpopular Whitmer "win" the Michigan Governor's election. Georgia Fan. Georgia. Member since Oct 2021. 2851...
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Taxpayers on hook for $1M in lawyer fees

Arizona taxpayers must pick up the tab for attorneys hired by Republican lawmakers who successfully killed a 2020 voter-approved plan to tax the state’s most wealthy to fund education. In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said Arizona law entitles the lawyers hired by Senate...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill

A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
GILBERT, AZ

