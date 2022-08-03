Mitchell claims victory in GOP race for Maricopa County attorney; winner to face Democrat Gunnigle

Read on kjzz.org
KTAR.com
GOP Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates: Party may need to lose to ‘find itself again’
PHOENIX — Republican Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said Thursday the party may need to lose in order to move away from candidates who deny election results. “I fear that if we continue to nominate people who deny the truth, then what may have to happen is that we lose elections,” Gates told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show. “I don’t want Republicans to lose elections, but I also don’t want candidates who stated that they’re not going to accept the wishes and the will of the voters to be serving in office.
kjzz.org
Q&AZ: Why does vote counting take so long in Arizona?
Every two years, Arizonans cast their votes in primary and general elections. And every two years, critics complain it takes too many days for all the votes to be counted. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Why does the vote counting process take so long?. Election workers follow...
arizonasuntimes.com
Only 5,360 Votes Counted in Arizona Primary Wednesday, Kari Lake Still Leads
With more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted, Kari Lake still leads the Republican gubernatorial primary against opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. Only 5,360 votes were counted Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Lake currently leads by a margin of 46.2 percent to 44.4 percent. Some of those outstanding...
arizonasuntimes.com
Trump-Endorsed Candidates Sweep Arizona; Lake Declares Victory as Final Vote Count Trickles In
After a large increase Tuesday’s primary election voters cast their ballots in person – which are tabulated last – Kari Lake and every other Trump-endorsed candidate in Arizona all appear to have won their primary races. Approximately 97 percent of all precincts have submitted their results. According to ABC-15’s “Data Guru” Garrett Archer, there are 186,067 ballots outstanding, including 112,000 from Maricopa County and 41,968 from Pima County. Maricopa County’s results usually mirror the state’s results.
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs
After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
How Stephen Richer endures a job that’s ‘psychologically unfun’
On the morning of the first big election he’d ever run, election deniers’ most hated man in Arizona wore an easy smile and downed a Diet Coke while brushing off mean tweets, misinformation and angry emails. Just like he’s done for the past 20 months. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer took office in January 2021 […] The post How Stephen Richer endures a job that’s ‘psychologically unfun’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Kornacki breaks down tight races as Aug. 2 votes are counted
Steve Kornacki says votes in Maricopa County, AZ that could determine the GOP gubernatorial race are expected in the evening hours. A Karrin Taylor Robson comeback would be ‘unlikely’ with mail-in ballots.Aug. 3, 2022.
12news.com
Latest updates on the tight GOP race for Arizona governor
The GOP race for Arizona governor remains close between Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson. A ballot drop in Maricopa County is expected Wednesday evening.
arizonasuntimes.com
Investigation Finds, Names the Maricopa County Elections Employee on Video Removing 2020 Election Files from Servers
The Arizona Senate-ordered independent Maricopa County ballot audit of the 2020 presidential election revealed questionable findings, including a Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) employee captured on video deleting – or what officials stated later was archiving – hundreds of thousands of files from an election server the day before that server was to be turned over to the audit. Investigative journalist Lara Logan and technology expert Matt Van Bibber stated at a recent election security forum hosted by We the People AZ Alliance that the employee has been identified, along with a couple of his co-workers who allowed him access into the election server room.
Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her. Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night. “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
knau.org
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, 90, makes third run at political comeback in Tuesday's primary
Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he's running for mayor of the affluent suburb of Fountain Hills where he has lived for more than two decades. The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over...
12news.com
GOP race for Arizona Governor is still too close to call Wednesday evening
PHOENIX — The votes are still being counted and the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona Governor is still too close to call Wednesday. Former news anchor Kari Lake and Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson are neck and neck the day after the primary election.
Phoenix New Times
Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries
Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
tigerdroppings.com
Maricopa County stopped counting shortly after Kari Lake took the lead
Same playbook as Nov 2020. I hope the GOP has well-rested watchers up all night. This is ridiculous. You had to know this would happen again. Those comments are promising.. Wait til you see the unpopular Whitmer "win" the Michigan Governor's election. Georgia Fan. Georgia. Member since Oct 2021. 2851...
KTAR.com
Brnovich says some claims of dead voters in 2020 election in Maricopa County were ‘absurd’
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told Senate President Karen Fann on Monday in a letter that almost all claims of dead voters participating in the 2020 election were without merit. “Some were so absurd the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased, and others included dates...
12news.com
'Beyond irresponsible': Maricopa board chief scorches Kari Lake over allegations about election
PHOENIX — The chairman of the Maricopa County Board says "it's beyond irresponsible" that GOP candidate for governor Kari Lake is claiming to have proof of election fraud without providing any evidence to back it up. "If they're holding on to information, they need to turn it over right...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Taxpayers on hook for $1M in lawyer fees
Arizona taxpayers must pick up the tab for attorneys hired by Republican lawmakers who successfully killed a 2020 voter-approved plan to tax the state’s most wealthy to fund education. In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said Arizona law entitles the lawyers hired by Senate...
East Valley Tribune
Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill
A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
