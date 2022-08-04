TIFF 2022: Full Midnight Madness, Discovery & Wavelengths Section Lineups Revealed Including Weird Al Biopic

“Something should be happening. But what?” wonder two women named Marie (Marie I and Marie II, respectively) in “Daisies,” Věra Chytilová’s 1966 anarchic sendup of all things bourgeois and authoritarian. At the heart of the film lies the conclusion reached by Marie I and Marie II that the world is “spoiled,” henceforth, they too shall be “spoiled.” Almost immediately banned by authorities in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic upon release, ‘Daisies’ is as subversive in content as it is experimental in form, as it eschews linear narrative in favor of utilizing various film stocks and montage editing techniques to amplify its critique of authoritarianism and patriarchy. A new 4K restoration of the film is set to open later in the month.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO