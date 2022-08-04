TIFF 2022: Full Midnight Madness, Discovery & Wavelengths Section Lineups Revealed Including Weird Al Biopic

Read on theplaylist.net
Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival
The Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness sidebar will open with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, with Daniel Radcliffe playing the prolific musician behind humorous songs like “Eat It” and “Amish Paradise.”. Eric Appel directs the biopic for The Roku Channel that also stars Evan Rachel Wood...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Rare collection of bird fossils from 55m years ago donated to Scottish museum
Bird fossil collection bequeathed to National Musuems Scotland includes species that are unknown to science
Commonwealth Games 2022: cycling, hockey and athletics on day 10 – live!
Join our team of writers for updates on all the action in Birmingham
The day the music died? Welcome to Denmark Street and Tottenham Court Road’s new ‘digitally enabled streetscape’
Once upon a time, just outside Soho in central London, there was a legendary hive of musical energy. It was centred on Denmark Street – Britain’s Tin Pan Alley – a strip of shops selling instruments and sheet music, with clubs and bars and such things as production facilities and agents’ and managers’ offices on the upper floors, where new-in-town fans and nascent musicians could mingle with stars. Everything to do with music – writing, producing, performing, listening, selling – could be done within its short length.
HBO Max/Discovery+ Combo Streaming Service To Launch Summer 2023 In The U.S.
After a few days of mass uncertainty, with folks on social media wondering what is going on at one of the biggest studios in Hollywood, Warner Bros. Discovery has shed some light on the company’s future. And the least surprising, yet most interesting bit of news revealed in yesterday’s investors’ call, is the long-awaited merger between HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services into a single yet-to-be-named app. However, CEO David Zaslav, speaking about the company’s streaming future, referred to the streaming side as “HBO Discovery” multiple times during the earnings call. So, maybe that will be the final title of the service.
AMC Networks’ Sundance Now Boards Sky Comedy-Drama ‘The Lovers’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sundance Now has joined Sky’s British comedy-drama series The Lovers, bagging itself rights in the U.S. and Canada. The AMC Networks streamer has been expected to board the show for a number of weeks and Deadline can now confirm its participation. Sundance Now will become a co-producer on the show, which comes from Pure, Life and Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic in association with Sky Studios. Roanna Benn and Rebecca de Souza are executive producers for Drama Republic, with commissioning editors Liz Lewin and Manpreet Dosanjh as executive producers for Sky Studios. Hannah Pescod also serves as executive producer, with...
‘Daisies’ Trailer: 4K Restoration Of Czech New Wave Masterpiece To Open In August
“Something should be happening. But what?” wonder two women named Marie (Marie I and Marie II, respectively) in “Daisies,” Věra Chytilová’s 1966 anarchic sendup of all things bourgeois and authoritarian. At the heart of the film lies the conclusion reached by Marie I and Marie II that the world is “spoiled,” henceforth, they too shall be “spoiled.” Almost immediately banned by authorities in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic upon release, ‘Daisies’ is as subversive in content as it is experimental in form, as it eschews linear narrative in favor of utilizing various film stocks and montage editing techniques to amplify its critique of authoritarianism and patriarchy. A new 4K restoration of the film is set to open later in the month.
China's largest-ever Taiwan military drills draw to a close
China's largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Earlier on Sunday, Beijing conducted "practical joint exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island as planned", the Chinese military's Eastern Command said.
‘Plan B’ Series Announces Additional Cast For CBC Time-Travel Drama
Click here to read the full article. François Arnaud (Surface, Midnight Texas), Joshua Close (Monica, Fargo) and Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) will be joining the CBC original drama series Plan B, set for a winter 2023 debut. The series stars Patrick J. Adams as Philip (Suits, The Right Stuff) and Karine Vanasse as Evelyn (Cardinal, Revenge). Adams is best known for playing college dropout turned lawyer Mike Ross in USA Network’s Suits between 2011 and 2019, a role that garnered him a Screen Actors Guild nomination. He recently made his Broadway debut in Richard Greenberg’s Tony-nominated revival of Take Me Out and starred as original Mercury 7 astronaut John Glenn in National Geographic’s first scripted series for Disney+, The...
