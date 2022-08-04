Michigan Weddings Costing Couples Over $30,000

Planning a wedding is hard work. While from the outside, it may seem like a fun time, once you get down to it, it can actually be quite stressful and overwhelming, even for the most organized brides. Luckily, you don't have to do it all alone. Wedding planners can help you from the very start of your planning to the moment you say "I Do." According to Brides, they help you choose vendors and attend vendor meetings, create day-of timelines, seating charts, and floor plans, brainstorm style ideas and help you envision your big day, coordinate hotel stays, menus, and just about everything in between.

