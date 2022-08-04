We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. According to Eater, Alastair Little was "the grandfather of modern British cooking." Little opened his first restaurant, named "Alastair Little," in Soho, London in 1985. His eponymous restaurant pioneered the way for modern British cooking and broke many barriers, including letting guests view the open kitchen. Little also left tables bare and used paper napkins instead of cloth napkins. His most shocking move was changing the menu twice daily, depending on what he could find at the local markets. His restaurant won the Times Restaurant of the Year award in 1993 (per Celebseek).

