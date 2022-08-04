Mayor Adams Calls For Changes To Bail Reform

Mayor Adams is again pushing the legislature in Albany to enact changes to the state's bail reform law.

NYPD statistics show that about 80 percent of people arrested with a gun are then released and put back on the street.

"Our criminal justice system is insane. It is dangerous. It is harmful and it's destroying the fabric of our city," Adams said.

Governor Hochul rejected the need for changes to bail reform, saying judges have already been provided with discretion to hold dangerous criminals.

Photo Credit: Getty Images