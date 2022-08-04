ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County coffee shop still serving customers their morning fix after car crashes into building

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
LIVONIA (WWJ) - One metro Detroit coffee shop was shaken up Thursday morning after a vehicle seemingly veered off the road and crashed into the storefront.

An employee told WWJ that the driver of a black Kia Soul crashed up on to the patio area of Coffee and Cream at Hix and Joy Roads in Livonia.

The worked said no employees were hurt and the patio was clear of customers at the time of the crash.

The driver, whose age is unknown, appeared young and appears to be uninjured, the worker said.

It's going to take more than a car through the shop to stop business -- the worker said orders are still being taken at the location while police investigate.

