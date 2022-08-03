WE2022: Kim Person Checks In The Press Room

Industry rule 4080 still rings true almost 32 years later. Fivio Foreign has revealed he signed to MA$E for only a mere $5000. As per Hip Hop N More, the drill rapper wasn’t moving tactfully early on in his career. In a recent visit to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, he discussed his business dealings with the former Bad Boy Entertainment talent. He explained he did a song called “Blixky Inna Box” with Jay Dee and Dee Savv which piqued Betha’s interest in all three MCs. He went on to explain that he signed with him during their first meeting. “The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that sh*t, You buggin,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good.’ So, I just signed it” he said.

