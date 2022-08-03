ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WE2022: David Banner Drops Knowledge In The Press Room

By paigeboyd
 4 days ago

Now, you already know when David Banner comes through, he’s coming with nothing but FACTS! He stops by the Women’s Empowerment 2022 press room to chat with K975’s Ayeeedubb about learning from women, self-care from the inside-out, his upcoming God Box 2 album, and some other gems that he blessed us with. Also… apparently he has a habit of floating around The Triangle from time to time. So if you think you’ve seen him around, chances are… you probably have!

Check out the interview above!

