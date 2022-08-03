ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

WE2022: Marcus D. Wiley Checks In

By paigeboyd
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMC8i_0h4ftgoL00

K975’s Ayeeedubb and Ashia Skye chats with comedian Marcus D. Wiley in our Women’s Empowerment 2022 press room about his career in comedy and radio, as well as insight on his top 5 comedians of all time! Check it out!

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

Kanye West Gifts A$AP Bari New Maybach Following Car Accident

It looks like Kanye West is in the blessing business and the latest recipient is A$AP Bari. Following a car accident that totaled his previous vehicle, on Tuesday (Jul 26) Yeezy surprised the fashion designer with a new Maubach truck. The VLONE co-founder took to Instagram stories to share the news, posting a video of […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empowerment#Comedians#Comedy#Chats
K97.5

WE2022: Kim Person Checks In The Press Room

NC native Kim Person stops by the Women’s Empowerment press room to talk with K975’s Ayeeedubb about the local gospel scene and her latest Billboard charting! And of course, they had to touch on fashion because… obviously! Check it out!
BEAUTY & FASHION
K97.5

Beats By Dre Reunites With FUTURA For New Beats Studio Buds

Looks like Beats By Dre is looking to get back on top of the audio game and have enlisted the help of an OG graffiti artist to help them craft some next level earbuds for music lovers out there. According to HypeBeast Beats By Dre has tapped Futura Laboratories for their next flashy special-edition Beats […]
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
K97.5

Lil Duval Hit By Car While Riding Four Wheeler

Comedian Lil Duval was struck by a car near his home in the Bahamas while riding his four-wheeler yesterday. He was taken to a local hospital by helicopter. “Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler,” Duval posted to Instagram. “Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

Take That: Fivio Foreign Reveals He Signed To Ma$e For $5K

Industry rule 4080 still rings true almost 32 years later. Fivio Foreign has revealed he signed to MA$E for only a mere $5000. As per Hip Hop N More, the drill rapper wasn’t moving tactfully early on in his career. In a recent visit to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, he discussed his business dealings with the former Bad Boy Entertainment talent. He explained he did a song called “Blixky Inna Box” with Jay Dee and Dee Savv which piqued Betha’s interest in all three MCs. He went on to explain that he signed with him during their first meeting. “The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that sh*t, You buggin,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good.’ So, I just signed it” he said.
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

WE2022: David Banner Drops Knowledge In The Press Room

Now, you already know when David Banner comes through, he’s coming with nothing but FACTS! He stops by the Women’s Empowerment 2022 press room to chat with K975’s Ayeeedubb about learning from women, self-care from the inside-out, his upcoming God Box 2 album, and some other gems that he blessed us with. Also… apparently he has a […]
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

Nick Cannon Welcomes 8th Child & Questions Women’s Hygiene

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Nick Cannon is now a proud papa of 8! He and Bre Tiesi welcomed a child together over the weekend. The model took to her Instagram page to announce the healthy delivery. Tiesi blogged the entire thing and uploaded it on Youtube! https://www.instagram.com/p/CgeaN_TDKnT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link RELATED: Pull Out For […]
RELATIONSHIPS
K97.5

K97.5

233
Followers
275
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy