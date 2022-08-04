ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Utilities stops late fees as power bills remain high amid fuel price increase

By Andrew Capps, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago
The Lafayette Utilities System is suspending late fees on unpaid bills until the end of September amid global increases in natural gas and electricity prices.

LUS typically charges a 5% fee for late payments on monthly power bills, but those fees will be suspended until Sep. 30, the system announced Wednesday.

“LUS understands that customers are experiencing higher-than-normal utility bills due to higher temperatures, minimal rainfall, and natural gas supply and pricing volatility,” a release from the system reads.

The late fee suspension will not impact the utility's disconnections for unpaid bills since those are typically a months-long process, LUS Director Jeff Stewart said Thursday.

The move comes as LUS bills have spiked in recent months amid a lengthy heatwave in the area and major increases in power costs.

LUS relies on burning coal and natural gas to generate electricity, and it buys additional power from a multi-state marketplace to meet local demand. The utility passes those costs on to customers each month to ensure it can meet its obligations.

That saw LUS’s fuel charge rate peak at 8.2 cents per kWh in June, up 119% from the year before, largely because of increasing natural gas prices and obstacles that prevent quickly moving to a greater reliance on coal.

LUS was able to lower that to 7.5 cents per kWh in July, passing the savings on to customers. But natural gas prices have remained high in recent weeks, suggesting further fuel cost decreases may be few and far between.

The system recently reevaluated its fuel charge at the start of August and was unable to lower the cost, Stewart said. It is expected to revisit its fuel cost evaluation at the end of next week.

