Man shot, killed on Jay St. identified

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago
Rochester police have identified the man shot to death on Jay Street last week.

Killed was Kailee White Sr., 42, of Rochester, said Capt Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. His death marked Rochester's 45th homicide of 2022, according to the Rochester Police Department's Open Data Portal.

Officers were called to 496 Jay St. around 7:10 a.m. Saturday after it was reported that a man was shot, police said. White was in his vehicle when he was shot, police said. He was found outside unconscious and had been shot at least once in the upper body.

White was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the homicide. Police are investigating and said the motive behind the slaying was not known.

Further details of what led to the fatal shooting were not immediately clear, according to police who are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

