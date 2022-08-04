Here's the best sandwhich shop in NC, according to Yelp reviews

Read on www.wral.com
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
Sloths, kangaroos, alligators and more are coming the N.C. Pet Expo this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal lovers rejoice! Kangaroos, parrots, sloths and alligators are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend. Exotic animals are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the state's first Pet Expo. The event will be held August 6-7 at the fairgrounds.
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
Rare white turtle found on North Carolina beach
OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found last month along a North Carolina beach, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers. The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then. NPS officials excavating the […]
24 North Carolina restaurants that were featured on Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. With that being said, there’s more to our great state’s food […]
NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
North Carolina man hits $272K lottery jackpot…after thinking someone else won
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Friday afternoon, just as Pernell Shoulars Jr. of Fayetteville bought a ticket for the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot, he saw it was won and assumed he was out of luck, according to an North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I thought someone else hit it right before me,” Shoulars said. […]
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open
Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in North Carolina.
